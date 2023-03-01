Science and Technology Leadership in the Americas Depends on Money and People





According to congressional testimony given on Tuesday, maintaining and protecting a sizable workforce in the science and technology sector is a major concern for the United States, as ongoing tensions with the People’s Republic of China show up in science. It is a key defense that can be incorporated into your R&D strategy. .

Hosted by the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, the House hearings focused on how the United States can secure leadership in scientific and technological innovation on the global stage. The discussion was framed as information to help formulate the National Science and Technology Strategy that the expert has been seeking since his 2021.

There are significant challenges ahead of us, but I am very optimistic about our ability to face them and ensure that America remains a thriving scientific enterprise.

Several witnesses said a diverse workforce, along with stable public funding and continued partnerships with private enterprise, are key pillars in promoting U.S. leadership in science and technology innovation. rice field.

Kelvin Drougemeyer, professor of meteorology and former director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said a skilled workforce is the foundation of much of the science and technology development we do. I’m here. He said future federal policy and national strategy should focus on encouraging qualified people to pursue advanced science degrees and providing employment opportunities and resources at government-supported institutions. He testified.

Representatives of such federally funded laboratories also spoke of the need to continue government funding of scientific research and development. Kim Buddill of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California The director said the lab’s recent breakthrough in generating net positive energy from fusion ignition is a major milestone, but related programs depend on further funding.

Of course, investment has been delayed, Budir said. We are now beginning to develop a plan for what our investment strategy might look like to solve these critical issues.

Topics of the Budils doket include the logistical components of fusion energy development, such as fuel management in fusion reactors, tritium isotope supply, which is a key component of fusion fuel, and transfer of the generated energy to the grid. increase.

If we really want to understand what is possible in the next few years, it is very important to start investing in energy applications and understand what the potential is there.

While the hearings focused on keeping federal funding stable, experts and lawmakers also discussed protecting America’s intellectual property. Droegemeier said vetting the individuals and companies that we partner with is critical to protecting America’s critical intellectual property and data. He pointed out that resources for comprehensive and thorough security his checks should be provided by agencies such as the National Science Foundation.

He said education on intellectual property policy is also essential to protecting US research assets.

I think we need to educate, train, and be mindful, but we also need to promote our values ​​and those who come here from other countries. We need to discuss the consequences of not following those values.

The Biden administration has previously pledged to increase funding for US science and technology research and development, raising the spending share from 0.7% of the country’s gross domestic product to nearly 2%. According to sources, China spends about 2.4% of its GDP on research and development.

