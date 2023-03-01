HP CEO Lores: Hybrid Work Drives Innovation Across Portfolio





HP’s hybrid systems business has more than doubled year-over-year, said HP president and CEO Enrique Lores on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

HP CEO Enrique Lores

HP Inc.’s management does not expect a “significant economic recovery” this year given tightened corporate budgets, easing demand from large businesses and rising channel inventories.

But the Palo Alto, Calif.-based PC and printer vendor hasn’t changed its outlook for the year, which is good news for investors and continues to see partners as key to earnings, said the company’s president. CEO and Enrique Lores told CRN Tuesday. .

“When we design a new business, whether it be transaction-based, product-based or service-based, how the channels participate and really improve and complement our solutions. I’m always thinking,” says Lores. “This is how we think about business and how we’re going to keep doing it.”

HP Q1 Earnings

HP had previously confirmed that consumer demand was weakening, but the company’s budget finally took a hit in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, which ended Jan. 31. .

“We’ve seen demand from the corporate, enterprise space weaken, with large companies in particular becoming more conscious of how they spend their budgets,” Lores said on the earnings call. “And this affected his PC side.”

In its last quarterly earnings call in November, HP outlined actions it is taking to reduce costs as it navigates through a challenging demand environment—what HP calls “planning for the future.”

HP said it would lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees, joining other vendors such as Microsoft, Salesforce and Dell Technologies, as demand for technology returns to normal during the pandemic.

Vendors expect elevated channel inventories to return to normal by the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter.

“Looking ahead, we don’t expect a significant economic recovery in 2023,” Lawless said on Wednesday’s earnings call. “We continue to expect second half performance to improve compared to the first half as cost-cutting measures and improved channel inventory levels create a more normalized pricing environment.”

By the end of the year, Lores said HP expects to deliver at least 40% of its $1.4 billion annual structural cost reduction commitment over a three-year period.

“We believe that by focusing on the things we can control, we can navigate near-term volatility successfully,” he said. “And by maintaining our investment in our growth priorities, we are strengthening the company for the future.”

HP reports some PC positives

HP and its partners stand to benefit from commercial customers’ commitment to a hybrid work-from-home/office model, “increasing demand for peripherals and other collaboration solutions,” said Lores. increase.

“Hybrid work is a long-term trend driving innovation across our portfolio,” says Lores.

HP’s so-called hybrid systems business “more than doubled year over year,” he said, without giving specific numbers.

HP expects PC volumes to fall to pre-pandemic levels in the near term, but expects PC volumes to remain at structurally high levels with an increasing mix of premium and high value. ,” said Lores.

He went on to say that “at some point these PCs will need to be refreshed as the install base has grown significantly more than before.”

Rising configuration requirements for PCs, growing demand for videoconferencing systems, cameras and other hybrid work hardware, and an appetite for subscriptions have all made Lores bullish on PCs overall, he said. Told.

As for subscriptions, Lores said he will continue to explore offering more of HP’s portfolio as subscriptions.

HP’s Instant Ink subscription service saw double-digit revenue growth and surpassed 12 million subscribers.

“We will see progress in the next quarter,” he said. “We’re including paper now. We plan to include some PCs and printers in the coming quarters, and we’ll continue to expand our offerings over time.”

Planning and investing for HP’s future

Part of HP’s plan to save $1.4 billion in costs over time includes standardizing on a small number of platforms for personal systems to reduce component complexity, said the company’s CFO. , Marie Myers, said by phone.

“We expect these initiatives to reduce duplication and improve our agility and response times to changing market needs,” she said.

More than 900 HP employees in the United States participated in a voluntary early retirement program with enhanced benefits. Most of these employees are expected to leave his HP during the second quarter.

HP invested in its “Workforce Services and Solutions” organization created last year to shift a larger revenue mix to digital services.

Myers said HP invested in more digital customer support, including interactive voice response technology based on artificial intelligence.

In the AI ​​space, HP continues to develop workstations that meet “a new category of high-performance PCs specifically designed for data science and AI applications.”

The company is partnering with chip maker Nvidia on more production platforms around data science and AI.

Sales of HP’s industrial graphics and 3D units declined by an unspecified percentage year-over-year, but Lores said this was “a short-term situation and is intended to drive long-term growth and value creation.” We plan to continue to invest in these areas.”

Key growth businesses, including collaboration technology vendor Poly, which HP acquired last year for $3.3 billion, posted double-digit growth in the quarter, according to Lores.

HP Q1 results

HP brought in $13.8 billion in net revenue in the quarter, ignoring foreign exchange rates, down 15% year-over-year.

Operating margin using GAAP was 5.5%. In the same period a year ago, it was 8%.

The Americas showed the largest decline at 16% ignoring foreign exchange. Europe, Middle East and Africa were down 15%. A 13% decline was seen in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Personal Systems segment net revenues of $9.2 billion in the fourth quarter were down 20 percent excluding foreign exchange. Commercial Personal Systems net revenues decreased 18%. The commercial personal systems segment was down 24%.

According to HP, the Personal Systems division generated $500 million in operating profit with an operating margin of 5.4%. Myers said the margin was down 2.4 percentage points due to currency exchange rates and increased promotional pricing amid “intensified” price competition during the quarter.

Printing net sales of $4.6 billion, excluding foreign exchange, decreased 2% year-over-year. Commercial printing net sales he increased 2%. Net revenues from supplies dropped 6%, he said, ignoring foreign exchange. Commercial print units were down 8%.

Print operating income of $870 million was consistent with the year-ago quarter. Operating margin was 18.9%, up 8 percentage points, partly due to promotional pricing and cost improvements.

Hybrid work helped sell peripherals, but uneven office revenues and tight corporate budgets hurt HP’s commercial printing business. Lores said a normal supply of printers helped.

Office hardware revenue increased 13% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. Pages per device are within 80% of expected pre-pandemic levels.

“Component availability and logistical constraints have improved over time, and demand in China has increased, but exceeded our expectations, resulting in a 2% increase in total hardware units,” said Myers.

The vendor used $16 million of cash in operating activities and saw negative free cash flow of $200 million.

HP had net cash from operations of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $1.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $4.3 billion. Inventory ended the quarter at $7.3 billion.

Accounts payable ended the quarter at $13.5 billion. HP ended the quarter with his $1.8 billion in total cash.

HP’s stock was up about 3% after hours, trading at $30.50 per share.

