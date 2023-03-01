CFOs and finance teams really want to be involved in innovation





Microsoft research highlights the new pressures CFOs and their teams face as they struggle to balance strategic innovation with their company’s financial goals and long-term financial health. increase.

This report examines the impact of the pandemic. The CFO has transitioned from financial planning to driving innovation amid global economic uncertainty, with 79% of finance leaders saying they must play a key role in their innovation to meet the future. It got to the point where I thought it wouldn’t. needs.

The key to success is successful technology deployment. Microsoft investigated this in a complementary blog post (opens in new tab).

Expanding the role of the CFO

More than 8 in 10 (82%) of finance leaders recognize the importance of artificial intelligence and other automation technologies to support organizational goals. This reduces human workload and frees up time to focus on things that require specific skills and focus.

For example, data can be a pervasive environment that needs to be summarized into presentable information in order to recognize trends, predict future performance, and improve other areas of the business. Nonetheless, Microsoft believes that his 8%% of finance leaders are overwhelmed with organizational data.

Microsoft explores AI tools to support data management and new Dynamics 365 Finance business performance analytics (opens in new tab) capabilities designed to centralize data from multiple business workstreams into an easy-to-use interface eager to push

Looking to the future, Microsoft wants to remove even more workload from finance teams and is replacing it with low-code solutions. This saved him 977 hours of manual labor and $25 million a year.

Of course, you don’t have to limit yourself to Microsoft products. There are plenty of other options, including the best accounting software for small businesses.

