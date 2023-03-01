Osun government adopts digital economy, perfects innovation/ICT policy – ​​New Telegraph





Osun State Governor Ademarra Adeleke’s administration has developed a related plan to quickly entrench information and communication technology developments to put the state on a higher pedestal in the digital economy, agriculture and telemedicine.

Murtala Adekilekun Kehinde Jimo, Coordinating Director of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, at a series of stakeholder meetings on the state’s ICT and innovation policy, held at the Staff Development Center behind the Osun State Government Secretariat. Addressing the participants of the consultation and validation workshops, he said: .

The Director of Coordination, who was very pleased to address the rally, affirmed Governor Adeleke’s commitment to positively turn the state around in all impacts to enable Osun to participate in technical best global practices. further clarified.

“With this exercise, Governor Adeleke is poised to make history, especially in the area of ​​the digital economy, a multi-billion naira sector with high potential for job and wealth creation.

“The new economy is digitally based and Osun is laying a very solid foundation to integrate into that global trend.

“The governor has embarked on a technological revolution in Osun State.

“Osun is claimed to be the first state in Nigeria to comply with the Nigerian Startup Act. Your Excellency is targeting the tech-driven state of Osun, which earns tech dollars and creates a Silicon Valley-style economy. .

“By the time the current government reaches 100 days in office, the state will have achieved many development goals in the area of ​​ICT in line with the government’s innovation agenda,” Adekilekun noted.

Adekilekun brought together experts and stakeholders drawn from government and non-governmental organizations, as well as members of academia from higher education institutions, to brainstorm how best to formulate national ICT and innovation policies. I explained about it. A pool of knowledge of experts and stakeholders.

He stressed: This commendable effort will write their name in gold. “

The participants, drawn from the state’s private and public universities, federal and state technology institutes operating in the state, and NGOs, will form the Osun government, led by Senator Ademarra Jackson Nourdine Adeleke. As well as commending, he said the program was timely and worthwhile.

In a separate session titled “Stakeholder Consultation on the Nationalization of Nigerian Startup Laws”, business chief executives residing in Osun also spoke about the need to provide an environment for startups, especially for new investors. , backed the great progress made by Governor Adeleke. their business.

Jude Ferranmi, Nigerian startup law business consultant from Abuja, said Osun’s PDP-led government’s domesticization of Osun’s startup law will provide a leading avenue for technology development and growth. said to be a relevant talent among its youth population.

The startup consultant added that the talks “position the Nigerian ecosystem as Africa’s digital technology center.”

He then urged participants to view the opportunities offered by the program as a way to donate their quota to create jobs and lay a better foundation for the next generation of wealth-generating investors. rice field.

like this:

Like Loading…

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtelegraphng.com/100-days-in-office-osun-govt-embraces-digital-economy-perfects-tech-innovation-ict-policies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos