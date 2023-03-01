1st Regional AWE Summit Expands Women Entrepreneurs Network and Drives Innovation Across the Indo-Pacific





Article by Naomi Hampton, a US State Department intern currently studying the history and politics of the Americas at University College London.

[Kuala Lumpur, March 6, 2023] In honor of International Women’s Day, the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted the first Regional Academy of Women Entrepreneurship (AWE) Summit from March 6-9, bringing together nearly 200 ExchangeAlumni from 10 Indo-Pacific countries. , women entrepreneurs and business leaders. The AWE Summit leverages U.S. business expertise and technology to build business insight, generate sustainable growth, and strengthen networks among women entrepreneurs across the region.

Malaysian AWE alumni speaking at past AWE events.Photo Courtesy: Courtesy of US Embassy Kuala Lumpur

Launched in 2019 by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Education and Cultural Affairs, AWE is an exchange program that provides women with the knowledge, networks, and access they need to start and grow successful businesses. In collaboration with the Office of the U.S. Speakers Program, the summit will bring cutting-edge U.S. expertise in technology and innovation in workshops with her two business her leaders in technology and finance.

Nancy Wang, General Manager of Amazon Web Services, delivers a keynote address on International Women’s Day on March 8. Passionate about advancing women in tech, Wang is the founder and president of Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT), her 501 organization worldwide. (c)(3) a non-profit organization with over 35,000 members on three continents; AWIT provides mentoring to promote women’s leadership roles in product and engineering for B2B companies, and through Coursera’s Product Management and Cloud Her Computing courses, she has trained 40,000 women.

Nancy Wang, general manager of Amazon Web Services and keynote speaker at the summit. Photo credit: Elisa Cicinelli

I decided to start mentoring because I wanted to be a part of the global movement to support women’s financial independence by advancing their career paths.

At the AWE Summit, Wang will lead a workshop to train AWE graduates on the importance of achieving product market fit, future-proofing, creating sustainable business models, and embracing equity . Wang said her one of the key growth areas for women entrepreneurs is understanding how to thrive and grow over time and enable women to become financially independent. This can be achieved by having women develop and market the right products, she says. in the right market.

Wang founded AWIT as a non-profit organization to advance careers and address diversity gaps in leadership. In her recent press release for AWIT, she announced that the organization is now working with the U.S. Department of State to explore ways to support more women in AWE’s global network.

Rekha Pai Kamath, angel investor and entrepreneurship coach at Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund, said: Photo credit: JB

Rekha Pai Kamath, an angel investor and partner of the Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund, led a fundraising-focused workshop that addressed various avenues for funding businesses and provided a forum for investors. design your successful business pitch. Kamas is a guest speaker at another U.S. government program called TechWomen, where he began working with the State Department in 2012 and was energized by the experience.

Kamas said she was very inspired to see the State Department trying to connect women in tech in emerging countries with women in Silicon Valley. And for me, a female engineer, I felt that this was a way for me to connect, give back, share and get involved.

Born and raised in India, Kamas faces many obstacles in starting her own business and is determined to give back to other women. She hopes to inspire those attending the summit to invest in startups, sharing lessons learned on how to make new companies more attractive to investors that many female entrepreneurs want to learn. I want to

One thing women hope to take out of this summit is confidence, Kamas said. and I will help you.

Malaysian AWE program graduate presenting at a technical panel in Kuala Lumpur. (Courtesy of US Embassy Kuala Lumpur)

A US government exchange program, AWE empowers women by teaching them the strategic planning and business development skills they need to thrive. The focus is on building greater confidence and independent decision-making among women entrepreneurs with the help of some of the best tech experts in the United States.

Owning your own business gives you financial freedom. I am happy to share what I have learned to help women around the world achieve this.

Background

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is a U.S. Department of State program that directly supports the U.S. National Strategy on Gender Equality and Equality. Since 2019, AWE has helped her over 25,000 women entrepreneurs in 100 countries realize their dreams of owning a business using the DreamBuilder online learning platform developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management. I have given you the strength to follow. AWE operates in 11 other countries in the Asia Pacific region, helping nearly 1,200 women entrepreneurs grow their businesses and reach their full financial potential each year. .

The U.S. Speaker Program Office works with U.S. embassies and consulates around the world to connect foreign and U.S. citizen experts on topics of strategic importance to the United States. Programs are delivered through face-to-face and virtual engagement platforms and focus on key foreign policy topics. The US Speaker program gives professionals the opportunity to engage with new audiences, expand their networks, and exchange ideas with professionals around the world.

For more information on AWE, please visit https://eca.state.gov/awe.

