Fisher Phillips Launches CoCounsel, Casetext’s Innovative AI Legal Assistant Tool





Fisher-Phillips is one of the nation’s leading labor and employment law firms representing employers and was the first major law firm to implement Casetext’s CoCounsel. .

Casetext, a legal AI company, has developed CoCounsel as the world’s first trusted AI legal assistant powered by OpenAI, the most advanced large-scale language model ever created. CoCounsel can therefore respond to natural language instructions in seconds and read, understand and write at a graduate level. CoCounsel automates important and time-consuming legal tasks to produce the highest quality work faster, more accurately, and with more precision than humans can.

Fisher-Phillips legal professionals use CoCounsel to assist with a wide range of time-consuming tasks such as document review, legal research, contract revision and drafting, and more aspects of the legal practice that lawyers cannot. Allows you to focus your time. machine.

Fisher-Phillips Chairman and Managing Partner John Polson said: “The power of this tool, which helps our attorneys conduct efficient legal research, document review, drafting and summarization, has already delivered immediate and lasting benefits to our clients and we The firm has only scratched the surface of what it has to offer and we are proud that Fischer-Phillips has contributed to the development of this amazing technology.”

“Fisher Phillips, as the first major law firm to implement CoCounsel company-wide, played a key role in helping Casetext rigorously test CoCounsel, thus making it an AI that meets the high standards of legal professionals. contributed to the development of .” -Founder and CEO. It’s great to see them gearing up to take full advantage of the transformative potential that AI will bring to the practice of law. “

Building on Casetext’s 10+ years of pioneering work in legal technology, including 5+ years of experience applying large-scale language models to law, OpenAI brings groundbreaking models to legal practice. I chose Casetext to adjust. Casetext has also worked closely with Fisher Phillips and the award-winning knowledge management team to ensure that as a CoCounsel beta customer, a version is knowledgeable enough, reliable and secure for legal professionals to use. Assisted in the creation of tools. Unlike large language models that are generalized and published, all content processed through CoCounsel is end-to-end encrypted and no client materials or data are stored and used to train AI models. not. “CoCounsel is also trained and sourced on Casetext’s vast and up-to-date collection of case law and law, so the AI-generated output is incredibly reliable and efficient. It is technically verifiable,” said Evan Shenkman, Chief Knowledge and Innovation Officer. at Fisher Phillips. “The practice of law will never be the same.”

CoCounsel has these skills available at launch, with more in development.

Check the documentation. CoCounsel analyzes millions of document sets faster than a human can do, providing complete answers to questions supported by citations to sources. Search the database. Perform a search against the entire database and receive a condensed response containing specific documents containing source information. This allows you to quickly find important documents such as relevant templates and precedents, previous artifacts and internal know-how to improve your knowledge management. Legal research note. Ask a survey question and CoCounsel will quickly fetch the right resource and provide an answer with explanations and supporting sources. Summarize. Interpret and summarize critical information from all types of documents, including dense contracts, complex contracts, and lengthy legal statements, faster than ever without missing important details. Extract contract data. Quickly retrieve a complete list of responses and associated clauses from all contracts in a set, making it easy to accurately track terms, amounts and dates. Compliance with contract policies. CoCounsel identifies all provisions of a set of agreements that are not in compliance with a policy or set of policies, reports the risk of using non-compliant language, and recommends revisions. Prepare for deposition. Describe the accused and what is at stake in the case. CoCounsel identifies multiple highly relevant topics to address during the deposition and drafts questions for each topic. Narrow your topic down to include specific areas of interest or topics and you’ll have an instant overview of your deposit.

About Casetext (www.casetext.com)

Casetext has been a leader in legal AI innovation since 2013. Applying cutting-edge AI to law, we create solutions that enable lawyers to deliver quality representation to more clients, increase efficiency and accuracy, and gain a competitive advantage. . Their leadership and contributions in legal AI have been recognized around the world, including receiving the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneer Award for developing CARA AI, a simplified AI-powered analysis tool. Today, over 10,000 law firms – from small single firms to over 40 Am Law 200 firms – rely on Casetext to improve the quality of their legal work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fisherphillips.com/news-insights/fisher-phillips-launches-cocounsel-casetexts-transformative-ai-legal-assistant-tool.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos