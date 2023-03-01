4 Takeaways from the Tech Summit House of CIAA Tournament Week





Full disclosure: This article quotes Delali Dzirasa, CEO of Fearless, one of Technical.lys Talent Builder clients. That relationship does not affect this report.

Last Friday, the writer had the exciting opportunity to head to the Inner Harbor area for the highly anticipated event, the Tech Summit House.

The event was widely publicized and promised to feature a panel of the brightest minds from the African-American community within the tech industry.Organizer of Visit Baltimore, Baltimore’s leading tourism agency The Tech Summit House has become a staple of the CIAA Tournament Week, which recently wrapped up for its second run in Baltimore, according to the company. The week of the tournament brings together crowds, top athletes, influencers and industry leaders from across the country to celebrate and showcase excellence in sport, culture and technology. As such, the Tech Summit House was a must-see event for anyone interested in the latest trends and insights in the tech industry, especially as it relates to Black innovation and leadership.

Various panel discussions addressed topics such as growing ecosystems, career opportunities, digital equity, and upcoming innovations. Her one comment from her Alana Mann, a partner at Latimer Ventures and one of her panelists for a session called The Rising Women in Tech, highlighted a lot of this show when she said: I caught the emotion to do. Bringing Baltimore’s diverse entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders together.

Whether you attended the Tech Summit House panel or not, you’ll get some key takeaways from the aforementioned panel, as well as a live recording of the No Pix After Dark podcast.

The challenges and triumphs of being a black woman in tech

Brittany Young, founder and CEO of B-360, a STEM education organization that instills dirt bike culture, told The Rise of Women in Tech honestly that black women are more likely to start a business despite their disadvantage. I said it was the number one group. She said she appreciates the opportunity to focus on how women at the back can still win despite their disability. I wanted to be recognized as a black woman and to be recognized as a valuable asset.

“I really appreciate my fellow speakers honing in on the fact that despite disability, black women can still win,” she said.

Young shared these thoughts with a panel made up entirely of black women, including Mann and Sonavi Labs moderator Ellington West.

Embrace authenticity and be grateful for recognition in all its forms

Young added that she felt hurt and unrecognized at first when the national recognition she and the B-360 received took precedence over local accolades and support. They struggled to find local funding before finally receiving support from institutions such as the Elevation Awards and Echoing Green. Ultimately, Young said, the real validation came from the people who loved and supported her STEM organization here in Charm City, and that both she and her B-360 were using them to appease the funders. I realized that I no longer had to compromise the authenticity of

Yet despite the lack of funding and recognition early on, the founder and CEO takes pride in the fact that her work is rooted in the communities that support it.

“Our support is rooted in the people we work with, so for me that came to the core,” she said.

Fearless CEO Delali Dzirasa also emphasized the importance of authentic self-expression during the live recording of No Pix After Dark.

“For us, it’s about being ourselves and staying true to our roots.

Leverage resources responsibly and build solidarity among black women in tech

Arion Long, self-proclaimed chief estrogen officer at the reproductive health-focused startup (and 2022 Technical.ly Award winner) Femly, said black female founders should leverage available resources, and the emphasis should be on recognizing creativity. and resourceful of their demographics. In her remarks at The Rise of Women in Tech, Long stressed the importance of diversifying sources of funding and not relying solely on her venture capital. .

Despite worries about how black founders raise money in Baltimore, Long said he appreciates being rooted in Baltimore. (including B-360s Young) and access to key investors. Everyone urges us to refuse gatekeeping. As a result, she plans to start a fellowship program for students who need to be interested in a career in technology. She also has no intention of parting with her company shares.

“As black female founders, it’s important to focus on the resources we have.

Rejecting gatekeeping and derogatory narratives about Baltimore

Dzirasa also talked about gatekeeping as he and Dante discussed their view of Baltimore as a city full of opportunity and innovation, despite past stories of poverty and violence. Like Long, he stressed the importance of diversifying funding sources rather than relying solely on venture capital.

“The story in Baltimore was once despair,” said Gilasa. The story was poverty, the story was violence. There’s innovation, there’s excitement.

