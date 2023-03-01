Saudi Arabia takes a giant leap towards a high-tech future





Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a robust ecosystem for digital entrepreneurship, with its startup ecosystem maturing rapidly and dramatically. The country is focusing on developing its technology sector as part of its Vision 2030 initiative. The initiative aims to diversify the economy away from oil dependence, create jobs and attract highly skilled manpower to the Kingdom.

Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has experienced a surge in venture capital investment. At his LEAP 2023, held recently in Riyadh, according to Arab News, it was announced that his nine funds totaling $2.4 billion will fuel the growth of startups. Harvard Business As noted in his review, in 2021 and 2022, his VC funding for Saudi startups will increase by 72%, totaling $987 million in 144 deals. reached.

Additionally, the kingdom has a large population of tech-savvy young people with a strong appetite for digital services, making it an attractive destination for investors. According to the GEM report, 90% of respondents agree that starting a business in Saudi Arabia is easy, with the country at the top of the economy. 80% of respondents saw an opportunity to start a business due to the changes brought about by the pandemic.

Rise of disruptive startups

King Abdullah Financial District “KAFD” is located in Riyadh city and is one of the … [+] The largest existing project and the only project of its kind in the Middle East, the file has an average of 1.6 million translators, financial markets, financial banks, financial banks, banks, financial firms and their We work with other service agencies such as: as an accountant.and legal professionals, attorneys, analysts, financial advisors, rating agencies, service providers

Getty

Saudi Arabia has made great strides in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in recent years. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in building an entrepreneurial infrastructure, resulting in the emergence of several innovative start-ups.

A key aspect of Vision 2030 is the empowerment of entrepreneurs. This has created a favorable environment for startups in Saudi Arabia. Most of the venture capital funding is locally raised, supporting early-stage rounds of companies that specialize in payments and loans. Emerging sectors such as fintech and wealth management are developing rapidly in the Kingdom. Here are some of the leading Saudi start-ups that have found success in their respective industries.

Tamara

Tamara is a fintech startup that is gaining a lot of attention in the kingdom. The company’s app-based marketplace allows customers to purchase and pay for products in installments.

truck

Trukker is a logistics startup modeled after Uber but for trucks. The platform connects businesses with available trucking capacity, providing a more efficient and cost-effective way to transport goods. Trukker has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round, according to Reuters.

Foodics

Foodics is a cloud-based solution suite for restaurants. The platform offers a variety of features such as sales management, inventory management, employee management, CRM, and order management for food businesses including cloud kitchens. The company has raised $198 million in funding, according to Arab News.

seven

Nana is a grocery delivery startup that operates on a dark store model. Orders are delivered to customers within 15 minutes, making it a convenient and fast option for customers. According to National News, the company has raised $133 million in funding, highlighting its potential to disrupt the grocery delivery market.

Palm.hr

Palm.hr is a human resources technology platform that provides a streamlined and intuitive work experience for teams handling onboarding, vacation tracking, and payroll operations. The company has raised his $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round to accelerate its regional expansion, according to Techcrunch.

judgement

Marn is an HR technology startup that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver recruitment solutions. The company operates as Saudi Arabia’s first flexible future work platform. The company has completed his $1 million funding round, according to EdTechReview.

Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem is thriving and these leading startups are just a few examples of innovative and disruptive solutions emerging from the kingdom. With continued investment and support from governments and the private sector, these startups, along with many others, are poised to shape the future of their respective industries and make a lasting impact.

Growing Venture Capital Ecosystem

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Night Scene – Riyadh Tower Kingdom Center – Kingdom Tower – Riyadh … [+] Skyline – Riyadh at night

Getty

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a significant hub for venture capital and technology investments. Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan has created a conducive environment for the growth of the country’s venture capital industry, making it the premier venture capital market in MENA. The development of the VC space in Saudi Arabia has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the growth of a young consumer market, rising foreign direct investor interest, strong government support for the tech industry, and the emergence of entrepreneurs. It is possible.

Digging deeper, Saudi Arabia’s VC industry is booming to buy products online due to the large consumer base of the young population within the MENA region. Moreover, according to Bloomberg, foreign investors are embracing supportive government policies towards the country’s fast-growing economy and technological innovation, which is expected to bring his GDP growth by 7.6% in 2023. I am attracted to This provides investors with significant market opportunities and makes Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for venture capital investment.

Saudi Arabia’s support for entrepreneurship and diverse business sectors is spurring a growing startup ecosystem. According to HBR, the country’s fastest growing sectors include technology, fintech and e-commerce, which are expected to exceed $13 billion by 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s unparalleled strong government support for the technology industry is another key factor contributing to the growth of the VC industry. The government actively promotes the technology industry and provides support through many initiatives such as LEAP, the World’s Largest Conference sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Directorate General for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC). I’m here. The government also organizes Vivan, the kingdom’s global start-up and small business forum. It fosters concrete opportunities by connecting local and international entrepreneurs, investors and government officials to collaborate and share insights.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is becoming a hub for women entrepreneurs. According to Arab News, in 2021 she will be the leader among female tech entrepreneurs with 139,754 new commercial licenses issued to women. Saudi Arabia is also an educational oasis for women in STEM, and Riyadh is home to the world’s largest women’s university.

To facilitate this dynamic new startup environment, Saudi Arabia has established several venture capital firms focused on early-stage investments in technology, fintech and other cutting-edge sectors. With the right policies and support from the government, Saudi Arabia’s VC industry is becoming an important player in the global startup ecosystem. Some of the leading venture capital investors in Saudi Arabia today are listed below.

PIF (Public Investment Fund) – Established in 1971 to promote the development of the Saudi national economy, the PIF has since become an investment vehicle for venture capital investment into joint stock companies within the domestic economy. PIF also invests in major global technology companies such as Uber and Softbank.

STV (Saudi Technology Ventures) – Founded by Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, STV is the largest VC fund in the region with a target fund size of $1 billion. He received a $200 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Nama Ventures – A seed-stage venture capital fund, Nama Ventures is focused on fostering innovation across Saudi Arabia. Its investments range from early stage enterprise, blockchain and financial technology to medical and healthcare solutions.

Riyad TAQNIA Fund – A joint venture between Riyad Capital and TAQNIA, the Riyad TAQNIA Fund focuses on investing in early-stage technology startups in Saudi Arabia.

Badir Program for Technology Incubators – Founded by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the Badir Program for Technology Incubators is a technology incubator that provides funding and support to startups in the early stages of development.

Wa’ed Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company. We invest in technology start-ups in various fields such as energy, water and information technology.

Wadi Makkah Ventures – Wadi Makkah Ventures is a venture capital firm founded by the University of Umm Al Qurah, Mecca. It focuses on investing in early stage start-ups in education, healthcare and e-commerce.

Way forward

Saudi Arabia’s venture capital environment is evolving rapidly and is becoming increasingly attractive to global investors. With the right mix of government incentives, financial incentives, and a supportive business environment, the country has the potential to become a central hub for tech start-ups and innovative tech.

Other countries should look to Saudi Arabia as a blueprint to foster innovation and entrepreneurial activity. With the right policy initiatives, countries around the world can tap into their entrepreneurial potential and create an environment conducive to growth and investment. Here are the main recommendations:

Creating a supportive business environment: Establishing a supportive business environment involves providing entrepreneurs with the necessary resources such as capital, mentorship and networking opportunities. Governments can also foster an entrepreneurial culture by investing in educational initiatives that provide essential skills and knowledge to current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Promoting public-private partnerships: Governments can partner with private sector entities to provide startups with the resources and infrastructure they need to grow. These partnerships help create jobs, stimulate innovation and drive economic growth.

Providing incentives for venture capital investment: Governments should incentivize venture capitalists to invest in early-stage startups by offering tax breaks and other financial incentives. This will help encourage more risk-taking and spur economic activity.

Foster a culture of entrepreneurship: Creating an environment that embraces and celebrates entrepreneurship is essential. This can be achieved by holding events and forums that bring together entrepreneurs, investors and other key stakeholders.

These initiatives will help create a more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and enable countries to tap into their entrepreneurial potential. With the right policies, countries can foster economic growth and innovation. Saudi Arabia is a prime example, and its success can be replicated around the world.

