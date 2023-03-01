Capgemini expands its 5G Innovation Program with a new 5G Solutions Center in San Francisco.press release





NEW YORK–February 28, 2023–Capgemini today announced the opening of a 5G Solutions Center in North America to help organizations innovate with 5G and edge technologies. Located at the Capgeminis Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE) in San Francisco, the center provides an environment for creating innovative use cases for 5G-based solutions through intensive workshops with clients and partners, making 5G the center of business. I will put it on.

The San Francisco Center’s capabilities are focused on creating high-value use cases and personalized solutions that address individual client needs. Capgemini’s innovation ecosystem of technology partners to experience all the new possibilities available to organizations and build robust end-to-end HIS 5G solutions within their state-of-the-art HIS 5G connectivity environment. Leverage your expertise. The center will support Network Equipment Providers (NEPs), Communications Service Providers (CSPs), enterprises and industrial players to accelerate the deployment of next-generation services and solutions to monetize what 5G brings to their businesses. .

5G and edge computing are the technologies that drive data-driven transformation, bringing great value to operational modernization and helping clients succeed in intelligent industries. The new 5G Solutions Center in San Francisco provides early access to cutting-edge technology infrastructure and use cases for 5G-based solutions, providing Capgemini’s unique capabilities to help clients accelerate his 5G journey. Demonstrate your ability.

Capgemini and its partners develop innovative use cases tailored to meet specific client requirements and connectivity challenges with the highest return on investment. The 5G Solution Center presents use cases covering various industrial market segments such as: Smart monitoring for enhanced security and safety. Smart Health speeds up diagnosis, saves lives, improves user experience, and provides remote access to experts for remote consultation from anywhere.

The San Francisco center complements Capgeminis 5G Labs in Europe (Paris, France; Fundo, Portugal) and India (Mumbai). 5G and the Edge Revolution Will Enable Data-Driven Transformation and Enable Intelligent Industry[1].

Arleen Cauchi, Director Partner Co-Innovation, Verizon Business Group, said: almost every industry. The success of her Verizon Business Connected Healthcare Center in the UK, built in partnership with Visionable, Capgemini and Juniper, has inspired her to conceive and co-create new models and her 5G applications that benefit customers and society. Such joint innovation shows the advantages of her hub. As part of our ongoing collaboration with Capgemini, we are also excited about the opportunity to demonstrate co-innovated solutions at the new Capgemini 5G Solutions Center.

[1] Intelligent Industry is the new era of digital transformation. All industries are merging the physical and virtual worlds of products, software, data, and services. It is also fueled by the rapid development of technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and 5G.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capgemini.com/news/press-releases/capgemini-expands-its-5g-innovation-program-with-new-5g-solutions-center-in-san-francisco/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos