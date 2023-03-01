Virginia Tech Advancement Division Sharpens Innovative Financing Capabilities | VTx





In an innovative move to enhance fundraising and partnership development, the Virginia Techs Advancement Division will focus on working with individuals, companies, and foundations who have the means to support transformative and strategic initiatives at the university. Put it down and improve your team.

Following its record performance in 2021-22, Advancement this year established a Principal Partnership Office dedicated to focused fundraising and partnership building. The new office will coordinate high-level projects including Advancing Partnerships, established in partnership with the Advancements Principal Gift Team and LINK: Office of Research and Innovation.

Charlie Frager, Vice President of Advancements, said the Principal Partnership Office saw new contributions and commitments, which increased from $100 million in fiscal 2015-16 to more than $200 million annually in fiscal 2020-21. said it was established to help continue its trajectory of fundraising growth.

The Principal Partnerships Office is co-led by Natalie Hart, VP of Advancement, who has been at Virginia Tech since 2002, and Brandi Salmon, VP of Innovation and Partnerships, who joined the university in 2017.

Both Natalie and Brandy have excellent records of attracting partners to enable major initiatives at Virginia Tech, Prager said. Thank you for your willingness to move forward in this important endeavor to strengthen our approach to people and organizations with innovative philanthropic capacity. This office provides a new model for our approach and a model to match the momentum of success at Virginia Tech. I think that there.

New team leaders include Kim Carlson, Program Director, Principal Partnership Office, and Brad Soucie, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing, Principal Partnership Office, in a restructuring against priorities effective March 10 .

As Program Director, Carlson has been with Virginia Tech since 2005, coordinating and overseeing multiple projects designed to establish or enhance investments in individuals, businesses, and foundations.

Kim brings a wealth of management and academic experience to our team and has already demonstrated her skills in bringing people together to complete important projects, Hart said of Carlson. He has helped launch several university-level projects, including the Center, Presidential Global Scholars, Calhoun Honors Discovery Program, and is an Associate Professor of Management Practice at Pamplin College of Business. Kim is adept at bringing the right people to the table at the right time and has a real talent for working internally with faculty, students and even external partners.

As Senior Director of Communications and Marketing, Soucy leads a team dedicated to supporting the work of Principal Gift Officers, LINK colleagues and other colleagues within the University growing the Principal Partnership Office. Soucy is currently Senior Director of the Communications and Marketing Digital Project Development team.

Brad is an ideal leader with a distinct creative energy that helps channel the energy of this university to its many stakeholders, Salmon said. just started using . Especially because our partners understand that we are uniquely positioned to meet a variety of needs, from talent development to research and philanthropy. Our role is to celebrate the great work in progress while highlighting new ways to get involved, and we’re strategically building the teams necessary to do so.

