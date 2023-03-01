How Obsidi Academy Supports Black Professionals in Tech





According to Bernice Owusu Agyeman, for a self-identifying Black individual, seeking a job in tech and actually getting an interview that might lead to a tech role are two very different things. Another thing.

“It’s very hard to get a job,” added Agyeman, who now works as an IT developer at TD in Toronto.

According to a 2019 report by the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship (BII+E), an independent, bipartisan policy body within the Metropolitan University of Toronto, only 2.6% of Canada’s tech workforce identifies as Black. It consists of individuals who have

To increase Black representation in the tech industry and make it easier for self-identifying Black individuals to gain employment in their chosen field, last year Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) joined TD as a launch sponsor. was established. Founder, designed and launched Obsidi Academy.

The Obsidi Academy is a full-stack engineer program for identifiable black individuals that provides training, mentorship, and a safe path to entry into the tech industry. The bank plans to recruit many graduates from a series of cohorts over the next three years.

“The BPTN program provides an opportunity to do a three-month bootcamp. [where] You are trained by TD and BPTN,” Agyeman said.

“It’s like an apprenticeship. Successfully completing a bootcamp gives you the opportunity to improve your life and your tech career.”

Promoting innovation through diversity

BPTN is a trade association of over 50,000 Black professionals that provides students and others interested in pursuing a career in technology with mentorship, skill-building opportunities, and professional growth. We are dedicated to providing access to a strong peer network to support your career and promotion.

“We are proud to work with BTPN since 2018 because we believe in BTPN’s mission to enable and connect black tech workers,” said TD’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee.

“We know that bringing diversity into the workplace fosters innovation, ideas and results, so we are very excited to help make the Obsidi Academy a reality. ‘s goal is to enable underrepresented talent, with background and experience to become a full-stack engineer and start a career in TD.Ultimately, at the end of each cohort program, more You get better people, better talent, and better results.”

The Obsidi Academy’s first cohort, which began training to become full-stack engineers in September 2022, attracted 40 participants from a variety of backgrounds and careers. Many graduates who successfully complete the three-month program find full-time jobs at TD.

Diversity & Inclusion in Hiring at TD

TD worked with BPTN to help design and launch the program. The course curriculum was designed and reviewed by TD’s team led by Avantika Avantika, Practice Lead for TD’s Software Engineering Practice.

Avantika said:

“The curriculum was really tailored to the needs of the bank’s business and was developed to help the cohort stay on track because we know the skills needed.”

Feeling disconnected from their chosen industry

“We talk technology,” said Osazee Igbinosun, BPTN’s head of engineering, who has more than a decade of experience as a software engineer in the banking and card payments field.

But in an industry where black professionals are underrepresented, Igbinosun said it’s easy to feel disenfranchised. He feels cut off from his industry, has his credentials called into question, and is told by other Black professionals that he is disrespecting his education and experience to get his interview. listening.

“There are stereotypes about what tech professionals look like, and they are not black,” said Igbinosun.

“The current (Obsidi Academy) curriculum is peer-tested and trusted at BPTN. Participants come from a variety of industries, from healthcare to construction, retail to aviation.”

The program contains the basics of computer programming, algorithms, architectural design patterns, database and file handling, front-end development, and finally links them all together to create an end-to-end application. Through this program, students learn to build and deploy code, use GitHub and Java scripting, and are also trained in agile practices such as JIRA boards, scrum meetings, and daily standups.

Program participants also receive additional support, including peer coaching, office hours, and bi-weekly seminars with TD colleagues to give them a glimpse into what it’s like to work at TD.

TD and its commitment to sourcing the best technical talent

To help advance black tech professionals further, TD is also a founding sponsor of the BFUTR Global Tech Summit, the largest gathering of black tech professionals in North America. Held October 19-21, 2022 in Toronto, the event included technical talks from over 100 industry leaders, networking opportunities, learning and hiring sessions.

Igbinosun said the effect of connecting hundreds of professionals at different stages of their careers to others has helped create a cascading effect of building community and sharing ideas and experiences.

“Hearing from an industry juggernaut who looks like you, sounds like you, has the same tastes as you, and is the same racial demographic as you, makes you feel like you’re not alone in the world.” increase.

“It brings a certain mindset of, ‘I can do this, I can actually succeed.’ I know there are no social caps floating around. Bridge the gap between opportunities.

Beginning in 2022, TD has committed to hiring over 2,000 individuals in technical positions. This helps facilitate the investments banks have made in new technologies to support customer innovation. The Obsidi Academy is part of our ongoing effort to build relationships with organizations like BPTN and establish a diverse talent pipeline.

“Hiring a black person should be a prudent move,” Igvinothan said.

“The Academy gives us the opportunity to fill that gap so that we all know that anyone can be an engineer.”

For more information, visit Obsidi Academy. If you’re interested in signing up for the next cohort and looking for technical positions at TD, check out the TD careers website to see current opportunities.

