Google is extending this ‘next level’ encryption to more Gmail users





Image: FG Trade/Getty Images

Google is extending the rollout of client-side encryption to Gmail and Calendar, allowing more users to send and receive encrypted email and calendar invitations.

The Client-Side Encryption (CSE) feature is generally available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers following our beta release in December.

Google also introduces client-side encryption to Gmail for Workspace

CSE is similar to end-to-end encryption (E2EE), but encryption keys are generated and stored in a cloud-based key management service that administrators can manage, requiring them to choose a non-Google key management service. There is one difference. .

While it is generally available for some Workspace accounts, Gmail users with personal accounts do not have this feature. It’s also not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, Nonprofits, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

CSE is already available in Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet. According to Google, the Gmail and Calendar features are turned off by default, so for a user to send encrypted emails and invitations, an admin must enable the features in her Workspace admin console. there is. When enabled, Gmail users can click the padlock icon and select additional encryption to send messages encrypted before they reach Google’s servers.

“Client-side encryption takes existing encryption capabilities to the next level by giving customers sole control over their encryption keys, giving them complete control over access to their data,” Google said. I will explain.

Google positions this feature as a compliance-related commitment, providing organizations in regulated sectors with confidence that third parties, including Google, cannot access sensitive data. Clients using CSE include PwC UK, Verizon, Airbus and Groupe Le Monde.

Google Workspace representatives Ganesh Chilakapati and Andy Wen explained in a blog post:

Also, remote work is now everywhere.Here’s how I got it to work

Third-party key management services that work with Gmail CSE include FlowCrypt, Fortanix, FutureX, Stormshield, Thales, and Virtru.

Image: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-is-expanding-this-next-level-encryption-to-more-gmail-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos