Lawmakers subpoena Google boss, demand internal documents, text over blocking news searches





Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2018.SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

The MP subpoenaed Google executives to explain that they were blocking thousands of Canadians from accessing news sites through Google’s search functionality, and sent Google an internal email, text, and email regarding this strategy. , ordered the document to be disclosed.

1 in 25 Canadians who use Google can’t find news sites through Google’s search bar. This is to test a potential response to the government’s online news bill, which has passed the House and is currently in the Senate. The bill would force Google and Facebook to compensate news organizations for posting or linking to their work.

At an emergency meeting of the Commons Heritage Committee on Tuesday, lawmakers voted to call Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs. Richard Gingras, Vice President of News. And Sabrina Geremia, her manager at Google Canada Country, said next Monday she will testify two hours ago.

The committee acknowledged that, with the exception of Toronto-based Jeremiah, it did not have the authority to compel anyone to appear before a congressional committee because he was outside of Canada.

Liberal MP Anthony Hausfather said he hopes all summoned executives will attend. He warned that those based in the United States who refused to appear could be forced to testify if they visited Canada.

He said internal documents, including texts or emails, are expected to be delivered by Thursday and will only shed light on Google’s game plan and who decided to run the tests according to Bill C-18. He said he would.

We need to know at what level the decisions were made and what effect they were looking for, he told The Globe and Mail. , so you know exactly what to ask the witness.

Google spokesperson Shay Purdy said it would be nice to respond directly to the committee.

The company has been briefly testing the product’s response to Bill C-18, which he said will last five weeks and affect less than 4% of Canadians who use search engines.

Users in our tests experienced varying degrees of restricted access to news sites using Google’s search functionality, but were still able to access them by typing the web address into their browsers.

NDP MP Peter Julian accused Google of trying to censor and block certain sites, but that it backfired.

It’s time Google executives were brought up to explain their actions, he said at the committee. I think Google acted in a very irresponsible way.

Chris Bittle, parliamentary secretary to Legacy Minister Pablo Rodriguez, said Google’s actions were troubling and it was important to stand up for Canadians.

Bloc Qubcois MP Martin Champoux said Google’s strategy seems well thought out.

I would like to briefly know the real reason behind this operation. It smells more like intimidation and bullying than business strategy, he said.

Bill C-18 builds on similar Australian legislation that required Google and Facebook to pay media outlets for using their work after they shifted advertising revenue to the tech giant. .

In an article on Bill C-18 last November, Jeremiah said the Canadian bill was further ahead than the untested Australian model, but was headed in the wrong direction.

Google says the bill would impose a link tax to help users find news. We are concerned that the Commons Amendment to Bill C-18 will force payments to an expanded group of media organizations, including community radio stations.

Some Canadian news outlets, including The Globe and Mail, have already signed indemnification deals with major tech platforms.

Paul Deegan, president of News Media Canada, which represents the news industry, said Canadians want MPs to demand answers from companies that abuse their market dominance.

Marla Boltman, Executive Director of Friends (formerly Friends of Canadian Broadcasting) said: I hope Ottawa takes this opportunity to send her Google a clear message and not mistake Canada’s kindness for weakness.

