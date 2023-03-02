MPs subpoena Alphabet/Google executives to explain decision to block news content





A congressional committee has called on four Google executives to attend after it began testing how Google would block news content from searches if Congress passed an online news law.

The Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, would require digital giants such as Google to negotiate to compensate Canadian media companies for republishing content on their platforms. is.

Liberal Rep. Chris Bittle’s motion, passed unanimously by the Heritage Committee on Tuesday, gives Google and its parent company Alphabet all documents related to its decision to retaliate against C-18s by Thursday, March 2. and to submit a copy of the message to the committee.

Last week, Google began testing ways to temporarily block news content for some Canadian users. According to Google, the move affected less than 4% of her Canadian users.

The commission says it needs a complete list of the Canadian media outlets it blocks.

“This is something we need to look into. It’s a nuisance,” said Bittle. “I know we have seen these actions by foreign tech giants around the world and it is important that the Canadian parliament investigates it and stands up for Canadians.”

The motion subpoenas Kent Walker, Alphabet’s Global Affairs President and Chief Legal Officer. Richard Gingras, Vice President of News at Google. Sabrina Jeremiah, Google’s Canada Her Country Manager. and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Officers must appear before the committee on Monday, March 6th.

Anyone invited to attend the committee may decline, but those summoned must attend. The legal effect of a Commission Subpoena applies only to persons located in Canada.

‘Disrespectful’ and ‘Irresponsible’

Jeremiah, who is Canadian, is one of four executives residing in Canada, according to the commission.

NDP Rep. Peter Julian told the committee that if Alphabet and Google refuse to send executives, the committee should continue to pressure the companies to comply.

“This is what these executives have to deal with,” he said. “I think it’s sending the wrong message when Google starts saying it will allow locals to replace decision-makers.

“Google’s actions were irresponsible. Google’s actions amounted to censorship, and Google’s actions were disrespectful to Canadians.”

The company said last week that the lockdown measures were a test of possible responses to the passage of C-18.

The company says the test will last about five weeks and will affect all types of news content. This includes content produced by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers.

An Australian law similar to C-18 came into force in March 2021, after talks with big tech companies led to the temporary closure of Facebook news feeds in the country in March 2021. The government reported that the law generally worked.

