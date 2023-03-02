Google’s latest Chrome feature: Make your MacBook last longer





Battery life on the M1 and M2 MacBooks is impressive, but the exact numbers vary greatly depending on the apps you’re using. The latest Chrome update is designed to make sure Chrome is the best it can be.

On Tuesday, Google revealed details about a new version of its browser that will be of particular interest to MacBook users. With “massive optimizations under the hood,” Google has made Chrome more power efficient and less taxing on your MacBook’s battery. Google claims that with new optimizations, a user can browse for 17 hours on his 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. This is consistent with his Apple claims for Safari on the same laptop.

Google also claims that you can watch YouTube videos for 18 hours. Apple doesn’t provide a battery life rating for YouTube in Safari, but he claims 20 hours of battery life while watching videos in the TV app.

Internal optimizations also affect older MacBook models, but to a lesser extent, and are detailed on Google’s Chromium blog.

iframes: Inline frames (iframes) are used to host other HTML elements within a web page, such as videos and advertisements. Google recently tweaked iframe “garbage collection and memory compaction heuristics” to reduce energy and memory usage. stop point. Google has adjusted these timers to wake up the CPU less frequently and shut it down when it is no longer needed. Data Structures: If Chrome needs to access data structures frequently, the browser can now optimize access to that data. Screen redraw: Google surveyed his website to identify patterns of changes in the Document Object Model and tweaked Chrome to detect “unnecessary styles, layouts, paints, rasters, and GPU steps” and Prevented unnecessary screen redraws.

Last December, Chrome released Energy Saver. This feature activates when Chrome senses that your MacBook’s battery has reached 20%. Energy saver limits background activity and visual effects of animations and videos on websites.

You can download a new version of Chrome. If you are already using it, launch Chrome and[Chrome]Click the menu to[About Chrome]You can check for updates by selecting . If available, your browser will download the update and restart to complete the installation.

