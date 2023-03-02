Google Ads Keyword Matching Process Revealed in New Guide





During Google’s Search Ads Week, the company will provide insider information on how its keyword matching system works.

Google has released a comprehensive 28-page guide detailing how the system selects the best ads to show for a search query.

This guide will help you better understand the Google Ads process and is a valuable resource for optimizing your campaigns.

A guide chapter focused on keyword matching is on page 7.

This is a visual representation of the process followed by a written summary.

Screenshot: Google Ads Unlock The Power Of Search, February 2023. Understanding the Google Ads keyword matching process

The keyword matching process begins with a user entering a search query.

Our system then uses information such as spelling corrections, synonyms, and related concepts to formulate a search query. This query retrieves all relevant keywords that have delivery enabled.

Google uses machine learning and natural language understanding technology to determine keyword eligibility based on keyword match type, campaign, and ad group criteria.

The system requires exact matches for exact match keywords, but allows more general matches for phrase match and broad match keywords.

The system checks the eligibility of campaigns and ad groups based on budget, geo-targeting, audience targeting, negative keywords, and time-of-day restrictions.

If your campaign uses broad match, our system will consider the user’s location, recent searches, landing page, and more.

responsive search ads

Our system will select the most effective creatives for your users, given your keyword and campaign/ad group eligibility.

This is done through the creative system of Responsive Search Ads. The system automatically assembles the best performing creative from the available headlines and descriptions.

Candidate ads are evaluated for relevance to the user’s query, and creatives are selected that are expected to perform the best.

Bid and Ad Rank

Google’s keyword matching system then calculates bids to use in Ad Rank.

Ad Rank is a value that determines where your ad appears on a page compared to other ads, and whether or not your ad appears.

Smart Bidding sets a unique optimal bid for each combination of ad impressions based on the likelihood that an ad with a specific landing page will convert for a given user’s search query and intent.

If your campaign uses manual bidding, the system will only use the static bids you provide and any associated bid modifiers.

From among the ad candidates, the system selects the best combination of relevance and Ad Rank. These suggestions include matching keywords or landing pages, creatives, and bids.

final auction

Finally, look at the meaning of the search term, the meaning of all keywords within the ad group, and the landing pages within the ad group to determine relevance.

If broad match keywords are possible matches, only relevant broad match keywords from the most relevant ad groups are selected.

The ad with the highest Ad Rank from each advertiser participates in the auction, and the ad with the highest Ad Rank among all advertisers is displayed.

Importance of grouping keywords

Our system does not require you to add the same keyword to multiple match types to drive traffic to specific areas of your account.

Duplicating keywords in different ad groups or campaigns can split and reduce the data Smart Bidding can use for optimization, which can result in fewer conversions and higher costs .

It also increases the margin for error and can make it difficult to set consistent ads, budgets, targets, etc. across many campaigns and keywords.

In summary

By understanding the keyword matching process in Google Ads, advertisers can optimize their campaigns for better results.

Google’s guide provides comprehensive coverage, including how Google uses machine learning and natural language understanding techniques to determine keyword eligibility, and how its responsive search ads creative system selects the most effective creative for users. We provide a breakdown of the system.

Remember that grouping keywords is important for optimizing your campaigns. By eliminating the need to add the same keyword to multiple match types, advertisers can avoid segmenting and reducing the data that Smart Bidding can use for optimization, resulting in fewer conversions and lower costs. higher.

Overall, this guide is a valuable resource for digital marketers looking to improve their Google Ads campaigns. By taking advantage of the insights and best practices provided in this guide, you can increase your chances of success and drive more conversions.

Featured Image: Rose Rodionova/Shutterstock

