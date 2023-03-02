Indian-American Google employee laid off at 2am, dismisses layoff emails as spam





Vishal Arora, head of engineering at Google’s California offices, was later shocked to learn that he was one of the 12,000 Google employees laid off. He got a layoff email in the middle of the night, which he thought was spam and ignored it.

Ankita Garg: An Indian-American Google employee received a layoff email at 2am, which I ignored as I thought it might be spam. Vishal Arora, who was the head of engineering at Google’s offices in California, was later quite shocked to learn that he was one of his 12,000 employees who were laid off by Google. I was. He wrote his first post on LinkedIn, expressing his disappointment and how stressful it is to find a new job even after delivering results.

Arora first saw a layoff email in his personal Gmail account with the subject line “Announcement regarding your employment,” but dismissed it as spam. He was preparing for a meeting he had to attend at 7:00 AM, but when he tried to check the company calendar on the phone, Arora found himself locked out of the system.

“Sad to say goodbye to such wonderful people. Disappointed not to be able to say goodbye in person and see so much of our hard work come to fruition. Above all, this Surprised at how unexpected it was, the fired former Google employee wrote on LinkedIn:

While discussing how he reacted to Google’s layoff email, he also stressed the importance of being transparent with upper management regarding the contributions employees are making and their roles.

Probably the last thing I did during my time at Google was administration. I thought my management team had my back, so I focused mostly on making an impact and setting expectations. Given the number of high impact people affected by this outage, that may not be enough. In fact, it’s not just managers who need to know the details of your responsibilities, contributions and scope of roles, but higher management chains as well. Meeting regularly, updating information, and sending messages may be one way to do this. No matter what value you bring, remember that, he said.

Arora also asserted that not having a job is quite stressful. Not having a job and not knowing how to pay your daily expenses is even more stressful. Retirement benefits are helpful, but not guaranteed.

In a blog post, Google confirmed that laid-off employees will be given a severance package that includes 16 weeks of salary, two weeks for each additional year at Google, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Google will also pay his 2022 bonus and remaining paid vacation. Other benefits include six months of health care, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

