Google is hiring dozens of jobs in Toronto just weeks after layoffs





Google, a multinational technology company, hires locally in its Toronto office, and the job has some surprising benefits for employees.

Google’s Toronto office is located near the intersection of University Avenue and Richmond Street West and currently employs more than 700 people.

It’s also the regional hub for Google’s cloud and ad sales teams, and home to marketing, YouTube, communications, and technical teams.

Google Canada recently posted three positions they are hiring for in their Toronto office. Principal Architect – Google Cloud, Technical Sales Specialist: Application Modernization – Google Cloud, and Web UI Product Manager.

All positions posted require a bachelor’s degree and several years of work experience, but all come with great perks.

Facilities at our Toronto office include a gym, barista-brewed coffee, a game room, and delicious meals and snacks.

The company is also known for offering amazing benefits to its employees, some of which are:

Medical, dental and vision insurance for employees and dependents Employee assistance programs with a focus on mental health On-site wellness center Leave, bereavement, jury duty, sick leave, parental leave, disability, holidays and global reset/ Paid time off, including well-being days Fertility and parental leave Employee resource groups for underrepresented employees and their supporters Best technology like internet reimbursement and company-paid cell phones

The recent job posting comes shortly after Google announced earlier this year that it would cut 12,000 global employees.

In January, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees, writing, “I have hard news to share.”

A separate email was sent to U.S. employees, Pichai explained, but in other countries, including Canada, the process takes longer due to local laws.

“This means we are saying goodbye to the incredibly talented people we have worked so hard to hire and have loved working with,” Pichai said. .”

Days after the CEO’s announcement, Google also announced that it would be closing its Edmonton office owned by its subsidiary DeepMind.

You can see all the positions Google is hiring in Toronto here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blogto.com/tech/2023/02/google-hiring-toronto-layoffs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

