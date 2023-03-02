Google Pixel 8: 5 features you’d want in a Pixel 7 successor





The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two great devices and arguably two of the best smartphones Google has ever made. But while they do have some serious strengths, some issues and missed opportunities are holding both phones down. it’s not. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro refreshes the iPhone design for the first time in years. The recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably one of the best smartphones ever made. So what does the humble Pixel do?

Make some big changes and that’s it. Guessing the Google Pixel 8 is coming soon won’t get you any bounty, and the rumors about the Pixel 7 successor are already fully circulating. As we see, there are five areas Google absolutely needs to focus on to make the Pixel 8 a better phone.

Fixed Google Tensor teething issue Google

Google has launched its own line of processors with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. From its initial release, it became clear that Tensor is powerful and rivals other top Android processors on offer. However, reports quickly emerged that it was not particularly power efficient, had poor battery life and, most worryingly, accumulated considerable heat during gaming and more intensive processes. , has improved with the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 processor, and the newer phones have significantly improved battery life, but heat issues remain. It’s clear that this is something of a problem for Google, and it’s clearly a difficult problem to fix.

So here are some suggestions. Please refrain from upgrading processing power at this time. It might sound silly, but let’s be a little honest and think about the last time you used a flagship phone. It felt slow. The new flagship from several years ago still offers great performance and enough processing power to handle all the demanding games.

Heck, there are now affordable phones like the Nokia G60 5G that can easily handle advanced 3D rendering. Why spend valuable R&D time to push that power even further? Obviously not needed, but fixing the thermal problem is absolutely necessary. Best of all, Google is working on it, but battery efficiency can be further improved as well.

Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends, further advancing the telephoto camera

These days (and periscope zoom lenses) have made big strides in smartphone optical zoom, and the Pixel 7 Pro has a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, which is excellent. . But there’s a lot more Google can do here. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra brings amazing improvements to smartphone zoom. The key is the 10x periscope zoom lens. It’s about time Google added his 10x zoom to at least the Pro version of the Pixel 8.

Strange that Google hasn’t added it yet. Samsung has been using a 10x optical zoom since March 2020, so we can’t say it’s a brand new technology that Google hasn’t had a chance to research. For some reason, most manufacturers give Samsung free reign over their smartphone zoom advancements. The S23 Ultra takes this to a new level, and it’s time for Google to catch up and challenge Samsung as the king of smartphone photography.

This wouldn’t be so frustrating if Google didn’t already have a strong background in Zoom software. Samsung’s latest leap is centered around handling hybrid zoom at 30x and 100x magnification, still not perfect, but better. Google made great strides in this area years ago with Super Res Zoom, and the company needs to take it to the next level. Boosting the camera array to his 10x zoom lens is the best way to start that process.

Hardening the software (aka fixing bugs) Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Despite its many strengths, the Google Pixel 7 (and Pixel 7 Pro) has one major drawback. It’s software. Android 13 on his latest Pixel is unreliable and buggy, and Google will have to deal with Android 14 for the next iteration of its flagship smartphone.

To be clear, the Pixel 7’s software isn’t bad. It’s very unreliable. When it works it works very well and looks great to boot. For example, mobile editor Joe Maring reported bugs and issues on his Pixel 7 Pro that senior mobile writer Andy Boxall never encountered. Personally, I ran into a few bugs while using the phone, but my experience was generally good. The problem is that it’s inconsistent across devices, and he has no way of knowing if the Pixel 7 he’s bought shows bugs and issues like Joe’s model, or if it’s completely flawless like Andy’s model. It’s not.

This is especially important for Google to fix, as the Pixel should be a showcase for Android. Google owns and operates the Android operating system, and the Pixel is Google’s smartphone. Therefore, Pixel should display Android at its best. This is an example that should point people towards proving why they should buy an Android smartphone. But it’s not. In fact, it’s pretty far.

This should end with the Pixel 8. Google needs to get a grip on Android and use the new Pixel to show how good it is. Deliver a smooth and polished experience, not just a platform for other makers to build and perfect.

Google Pixel 7 maintains the same excellent value Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Although sales numbers have increased significantly, it’s fair to say that the Pixel has low mass-market awareness for Samsung’s Galaxy series, and Apple’s iPhone isn’t as well known. Until then, Google should continue to offer the same value prospects it did with the Google Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 is the current pick of the best value phones on our best smartphones list thanks to its flagship processor, excellent camera and excellent battery. A unique design that stands out and is vibrant.

We hope the Pixel 8 inherits the same price range as its predecessor, but that really shouldn’t mean lessening the other improvements on this list. only affects the price of the device, which may be restricted to the more expensive Pro models anyway.

Google Assistant Tell us something new with Shutterstock

This is the last entry on this list, but it’s by no means a minority. In fact, this is probably the most important thing. Give your Google Assistant a new toy.

The Google Assistant has added many great new features over the years, from more basic conversational style utterances to much more advanced call screening and call holding tools. But it’s all old hat now. We want something new, not just another basic Google Assistant feature. Not after the realization of what we have seen in the last few months.

I would be surprised if 2023 wasn’t hailed as the ‘Year of ChatGPT’. AI tools have exploded in recent months. From AI-powered art to chatbots (in Bing’s case, I’d like to be human) that seem like they can actually have conversations, understand nuances, and create content. It’s an amazingly scary revolution, and we all know Google is following in ChatGPT’s footsteps with its own software, Bard.

Bring it to the Pixel 8. It probably won’t be finished, but well, I don’t really care.The Pixel series has always been known for showing off Google’s strongest AI-powered capabilities and leading the way in Google research. Launch Bard on Pixel 8 and give people a real reason to buy the Pixel line. The hype around chatbots is huge, so use it.

Bard probably won’t associate with the Google Assistant on startup. But even without that, it’s great that the Pixel 8 is the world’s first smartphone with an AI chatbot built-in, and would be a great addition to a smartphone line that has always prided itself on cutting-edge AI. . technology. If Google does nothing else on this list, you should do this.

