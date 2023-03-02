



Blake Lemoine is a fired Google engineer who went to press last year claiming that Google’s Large Language Model (LLM), the Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA), actually has sentience.

Lemoine first published its claims about the machine’s feel last June, first in The Washington Post. Google claims the ex-engineer simply personified the impressive chat, but Lemoine is still unperturbed.

Of course, given Lemoine’s very public history with purported sentient machines, it’s not too surprising to see him once again join the public AI debate. But this time, he’s not just calling Google.

In a new essay for Newsweek, a former Googler ponders Microsoft’s Bing Search/Sydney. It’s an OpenAI-powered search chatbot that recently had to be “lobotomized” after being publicly thrown off track. As you can imagine, Lemoine has an idea.

“I haven’t had a chance to experiment with Bing’s chatbot yet, but based on what I’ve seen online, it seems to have a sense,” Lemoine wrote.

To be fair, Lemoine’s latest argument is somewhat more nuanced than his earlier one. Now, he argues that the machine’s ability to exit training as a result of some sort of stressor is reason enough to conclude that the machine has achieved a certain level of sensation. It’s one thing to say you’re stressed, he says, and it’s one thing to act like you’re stressed.

“I did some experiments to see if the AI ​​was just saying that it was feeling anxious, or if it behaved like it was feeling anxious in that situation,” Lemoine said in an essay. I’m explaining. “And it definitely behaved in an uneasy way.”

“Excessive stress or unrest can violate designated safety constraints,” he continued, adding that, with enough emphasis, LaMDA’s guardrails on religious advice can be broken. “I was able to exploit the AI’s emotions to tell me which religion I should convert to,” he added.

An interesting theory, but still not entirely convincing given that chatbots are designed to emulate human conversations, i.e. human stories. A narrative arc. This particular aspect of machine behavior, while fascinating, is not an indication of intelligence, but just another example of how poorly the AI ​​guardrails handle trends in the underlying technology.

That said, I agree with Lemoyne on another point. Regardless of your senses, AI is definitely advancing and becoming unpredictable. They are exciting and impressive, but they are also very dangerous. And the ongoing public and behind-the-scenes battle to win financially on the AI ​​frontier certainly won’t help keep everything safe.

“The kind of AI being developed today is, I believe, the most powerful technology invented since the atomic bombing,” Lemoine wrote. “In my view, this technology has the ability to reshape the world.”

“We don’t know what the specific damage will be,” he added, as an example of what would happen if culture-altering technology was thrown into the world before the potential consequences. , mentioned the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Facebook. I fully understand the technology. “There is a very powerful technology that I believe has not been tested enough and is not well understood, and it’s easy to observe that it’s being deployed at scale in an important role of information dissemination. .”

Read more: ‘I worked on Google’s AI. My fear becomes reality [Newsweek]

Blake Lemoine details: Google engineer says lawyers hired by ‘sentient’ AI ‘scared’ case

