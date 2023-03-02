Google Cloud Adds Casper Labs to its Growing Portfolio of Web3 Partnerships





Google Cloud announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Casper Labs, the company that develops and maintains the Casper blockchain for large enterprises and government agencies.

As part of the partnership, Casper Labs will migrate part of its infrastructure to Google Cloud servers, giving developers working on the Casper blockchain access to the cloud provider’s storage and hosting space.

Casper Labs co-founder and CEO Mrinal Manohar told Fortune:

The addition of Casper Labs, which launched Casper in March 2021, to its ever-growing roster of blockchain partnerships will see Google expand its Web3 presence to compete with Amazon Web Services, which has also announced its own partnership. It’s the latest in a series of moves to elevate. With blockchain labs and foundations. The partnership between Google Cloud and Casper Labs could also be an attempt to diversify the Web3 portfolio, as Casper is marketing its technology to large corporations and government agencies.

Manohar speculates that Caspers is focused on large institutions. These institutions are highly sticky, long-term customers and attractive to Google Cloud. A spokesperson for Google’s cloud computing division declined to elaborate on why they chose Casper, but he, his director of Web3 engineering at Google Cloud, pointed to a statement by James Tromans. . Sustainable cloud infrastructure for developers.

In contrast to other blockchains, Casper has a mix of additional features that make it attractive to large organizations, Manohar said. This includes using existing programming languages, not specifically developed for blockchains, and the ability for users to mix private and public blockchains. (This feature is especially important when dealing with sensitive information such as Social Security ID numbers.)

Manohar said he was unable to identify all of Casper Labs’ customers, but cited a partnership with patent business IPwe as an example.

The collaboration between Google Cloud and Casper Labs is the latest public release step into the world of Web3. In the first half of 2022, we announced the creation of the Digital Property and Web3 teams. In the fall of 2022, he announced a partnership with Coinbase, one of his first services, allowing some of Google Cloud’s customers to pay for server space in cryptocurrencies. He then launched the Blockchain Node Engine, a streamlined means for developers to access and use blockchains on his Google servers.

Google Clouds Blockchain Node Engine currently only supports Ethereum, with plans to support Solana in the near future, a spokesperson said. At the same time, the cloud computing giant is in various ways partnering with other blockchains and blockchain developers, such as Aptos and his BNB chain. Just last week, before announcing a partnership with Casper Labs, Google Cloud said it would partner with the Tezos Foundation to promote the use and development of the Tezos blockchain.

