Google and Digital Advertising – AAF





Most of us yawned when the Department of Justice (DOJ) released its study of Google’s practices in the digital advertising market (because Eakinomics readers are up before dawn expecting each edition). increase). After all, Google is a big company. Google is a technology company. Google is a profitable company. In the eyes of the competition police of this administration, that is more than sufficient for a presumption of guilt.

But as the AAF’s Josh Levine underscores, policymakers may want to delay the role. It is true that by buying impressions, Google owns, operates and participates in the demand-side digital advertising marketplace. Participate on the supply side by auctioning search and digital display impressions. It also brokers between demand-side and supply-side buyers, coordinating transactions across its domains and third-party platforms. This is a lot of activity in the marketplace, so we need to continue investigating specific practices in order to set Google’s record straight.

But you have to face the fact that the cost of placing and delivering digital ads has fallen consistently since AT&T ran its first digital banner ad in 1994. Ad spending is expected to continue to grow, and innovation in ad technology continues unabated. Such growth and innovation is unlikely in a monopoly market. In a monopoly market, one firm uses its dominant position to extract rents from participants, stifle innovation, and raise barriers to entry.

Additionally, there is the feeling that DOJ is simply moving the goalposts. After all, the point is that the Google acquisition was meant to stifle competition. Unfortunately, now he is in 2023. In 2007, Google acquired publisher ad server DoubleClick, a 4-for-1 merger approved by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that strengthened Google’s publisher-side advertising offerings. Mobile advertising technology, its demand-side services and supply-side services respectively. That’s right, all major acquisitions were made over a decade ago and were approved by regulators at the time.

Read the paper for more nuances (and, as a bonus, there’s also a nice appendix on how the digital advertising market works). However, do not rush to make hasty judgments.

