Google Wallet on Wear OS now available in more countries





Google Wallet on Wear OS expands to new countries, enabling people in new locations to make mobile payments from their wrists.

Technology has come a long way when it comes to mobile payments. While this type of transaction used to be somewhat confusing for merchants, now even small family-owned stores are more inclined to accept mobile payments due to the ease of use and advancements in payment terminals in the United States and abroad. Yes. Google Wallet is a great option for Android users, and today the company announced that it’s expanding support for Google Wallet on Wear OS, making it available in 60 countries.

Google has a complete list of countries in case you want to know if your country is currently supported. Even if some countries offer support for Google Wallet using Wear OS, you must ensure that the marketplace or shop you are trying to complete the transaction with supports contactless payments or Google Wallet. Most of the time this is very exciting. Because it means one less thing you need to carry with you when you’re rushing to the market.

If you’ve never used Google Wallet on Wear OS, first make sure you have the Google Wallet app installed on your Android phone. Once this is done, you should see the Google Wallet app on your Wear OS smartwatch. Wear OS 2 and Wear OS 3 devices currently support this feature. Make sure to add your credit card once you’ve confirmed that the app is on your smartwatch.

Once you’ve added your card, you can open the Google Wallet app on your Wear OS device to make purchases. Now you can add either a credit card or a debit card. However, when completing a transaction from the shop, please treat it as a credit transaction. That being said, it’s a pretty easy process and very handy when you’re out and about without your phone. please give me. Ready.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-wallet-wear-os-expansion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos