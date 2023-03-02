Destiny 2 Unfinished Business Exotic Quest: Get Deterministic Chaos





Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion introduces a new exotic weapon, the Deterministic Chaos.

Deterministic Chaos is a Void heavy machine gun that fires a Void debuff on every 4th and 16th shot. Deterministic Chaos can be unlocked by completing the unfinished business quests available after completing the Lightfall campaign. This quest takes you through Neomuna, the neon-colored Neptune city that makes up most of the Lightfalls campaign, and eventually finds the data pieces needed to complete the mission within the Garden of Salvation raid area.

This Destiny 2 guide details how to unlock the Deterministic Chaos heavy machine gun, find Cloud Accretions, and navigate the Unfinished Business quest.

How to Start an Unfinished Business in Destiny 2 Image: Bungie via Polygon

After completing the main Lightfall campaign, you can start the Unfinished Business quest. Once completed, you will be asked to speak to Nimbus and given the quest.

How to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2

Here are the steps to get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2:

Visit the Hall of Heroes in Neomna. This quest opens that area at the top of the map. After watching the cutscene, visit Nimbus to find out why he left Rohan’s inauguration early.Collect crypto cubits from Vex and use them to destroy Neomna’s Cloud from his Accretion of Rohan. Extract data. Find the last data packet at Mayas Retreat. Survive her Vex attack in Mayas Retreat and retrieve the data packet from Conflux. Reunite with Nimbus and Osiris on the radiosonde to find out what was in Rohan’s note. Rimming retrieves her Vex compass from the Lost Sector of her Harbor. Ahimsa Wreak havoc in her perk and keep Shadow and his Legion’s forces away from the Calus ships. The more you use your abilities to defeat combatants, the more chaos you create. Another component of the passkey is the Seed of Silver Wings. It can be found in his Caluss vault deep within the Typhon Imperator. Return to her Nimbus in the Striders Gate and create a passkey. Complete the mission “What Remains”. Conceptual Mind’s Memory Deliver her core to Strider’s Gate’s Nimbus. Head to the Hall of Heroes to honor those who shortened the years for humanity.

Aside from a few combat-heavy segments, Unfinished Business is pretty straightforward overall. (The recommended power level for the last mission of the quest is 1770, so be sure to come prepared.) However, there are some quest steps that are a little more complicated. Let’s break them down.

Where to find Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Image: Bungie via Polygon

Cloud Accretions are Neomuna’s planetary matter. They are all over Neomna, but Detector Ghost of her mods will highlight when he comes within range of that mod when he equips one.

Vex Image: Collect Crypto Cubits from Bungie via Polygon

Vex killed in Neomna have a chance to drop Cipher Cubits during this quest. Neomna has a ton of them in the Vex Invasion Zone that rotates his map weekly. (You can find it on the map.) Collecting the 8 crypto qubits, finding and collecting the Cloud Accretion will give you one of the 5 resources you need to extract.

Finding the last packet in Mayas Retreat Image: Bungie via Polygon

If you follow this quest, the game will direct you to Mayas Retreat. You can reach this area by following the path starting from Liming Harbor. You’ll come across waves of enemies that you’ll have to defeat before you can get your final packet.

Radiosonde Regroups with Nimbus and Osiris Image: Bungie via Polygon

There is a radiosonde at the bottom of the Neomuna map. Head to Liming Harbor and go through the structure.

Find the Silver Wing Seed Image: Bungie via Polygon

After killing enough enemies in Ahimsa Park, the game guides you through the Karus ship. It will be the same route as during the campaign, so please proceed as it is. You’ll reach a large room where you’ll need to activate two plates and defeat enemies before you’ll be awarded the Silver Wing Seed.

Mission Complete What Remains Image: Bungie via Polygon

This mission goes through the Garden of Salvation raid, but moves backwards. Finally, you are given the Weapon of Deterministic Chaos.

You can watch the What Remains mission playthrough on YouTube below.

