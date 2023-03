Mintz Wins Bet-The-Company Patent Dispute Against Princeton CarbonWorks

Mintz won a significant and full defense judgment against its client, Princeton CarbonWorks, Inc., in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The Connecticut-based bicycle wheel manufacturer has been accused of infringing two of his patents by competitor and industry giant SRAM, LLC.

The dispute culminated in a two-week trial in Miami, Florida, when a nine-person jury returned a verdict of neither infringement nor damages against Princeton CarbonWorks. The client faced his $10 million claim for lost earnings damages by SRAM and the threat of injunctive relief.

The lawsuit was a company-gaming dispute for Princeton Carbonworks, which developed its own carbon fiber bicycle wheels in 2017 by three former college rowers and engineers. Based in Mystic, Connecticut, the company’s wheels are used by cyclists around the world, including the sport’s pinnacle pros in races such as the Tour de France.

Mintz’s trial team was led by member James Wodalski, and included Andrew Devogudo, Daniel Weinger, Michael Newman, and Matthew Galica.

Mintz’s IP team consists of over 115 attorneys, patent attorneys and technical advisors with successful and deep expertise in patent litigation, patent monetization, IP trading, patent prosecution and strategic counseling, trade secrets and inter partes review. Known for knowledge. The team works globally with leading clients in all technology-driven industries including semiconductors, biotechnology, data management, medical technology, telecommunications, automotive manufacturing, software and pharmaceuticals. We work strategically with our clients to identify and articulate their intellectual property objectives, align our portfolios to support those objectives, enforce our rights globally in the event of infringement and We devise and implement defensive strategies accordingly and coordinate with global counsel to ensure engagement across international jurisdictions. Harmony.

