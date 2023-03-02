OpenAI launches API for ChatGPT and dedicated capacity for enterprise customers





Hit is a huge understatement to call ChatGPT, a free text-generating AI developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI.

As of December, ChatGPT has over 100 million estimated monthly active users. It has garnered major media attention and spawned countless memes on social media. It is used to author hundreds of e-books on Amazon’s Kindle store. He is also known to have co-authored at least one of his scientific papers.

But as a business, OpenAI needed to monetize ChatGPT somehow so that investors wouldn’t get intimidated. We took another step towards this with the launch of our premium service, ChatGPT Plus, in February. And today he made a bigger move, introducing an API that allows any company to incorporate his ChatGPT technology into their apps, websites, products and services.

APIs have always been the plan. This is according to Greg Brockman, president and chairman of OpenAI (and one of his co-founders). He had a video call with me yesterday afternoon ahead of the launch of the ChatGPT API.

“It takes a while to get these APIs to a certain quality level,” says Brockman. “I think this is what it means to be able to meet demand and scale.”

According to Brockman, the ChatGPT API is powered by the same AI model behind OpenAI’s hugely popular ChatGPT called ‘gpt-3.5-turbo’. GPT-3.5 is currently the most powerful text generation model that OpenAI offers through its API suite. The “Turbo” moniker refers to the optimized, more responsive version of GPT-3.5 that OpenAI has been quietly testing for ChatGPT.

Priced at $0.002 per 1,000 tokens, or about 750 words, Brockman claims the API can facilitate a variety of experiences, including “non-chat” applications. Snap, Quizlet, Instacart and Shopify are among his early adopters.

The initial motivation for developing gpt-3.5-turbo may have been to reduce ChatGPT’s enormous computational cost. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman once called the cost of ChatGPT staggering, with compute costs he estimates at a few cents per chat. (With over a million users, it will probably add up soon.)

But Brockman says gpt-3.5-turbo is improved in another way.

“If you are building an AI-powered tutor, you never want the tutor to simply want the student to answer. An example of the kind of system you should be able to build [with the API]said Brockman. “We believe this will make the API easier to use and more accessible.”

The ChatGPT API powers My AI, Snap’s recently announced chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers, and Quizlet’s new Q-Chat virtual tutor feature. Shopify used the ChatGPT API to build a personalized assistant to show you shopping recommendations. Meanwhile, Instacart took advantage of it and created Ask Instacart. This is an upcoming paid service that allows Instacart customers to ask questions about food and get informed “buyable” answers based on product data from the company’s retailers. partner.

Grocery shopping can be a heavy mental load with many factors involved: budget, health and nutrition, personal preferences, seasonality, cooking skills, prep time, recipe inspiration, and more. Instacart chief architect JJ Zhuang told me in an email. “What if AI could take on that mental burden, help household leaders with grocery shopping, meal planning, serving food, and more, and actually make grocery shopping really fun? Integrating with ChatGPT allows us to do just that, and we were excited to start experimenting with what is possible with the Instacart app.

However, those who follow the ChatGPT saga closely may be wondering if the time is ripe for release.

Early on, users were able to prompt ChatGPT to answer questions in racist and sexist ways, reflecting the biased data ChatGPT was initially trained on. (ChatGPT’s training data includes a wide range of Internet content, including e-books, Reddit posts, and Wikipedia articles.) ChatGPT also invents facts without revealing that you’re inventing them. . This is a phenomenon in AI known as hallucinations.

ChatGPT (and systems like it) are also susceptible to prompt-based attacks and malicious, hostile prompts that force them to perform tasks that were not part of their original purpose. The entire Reddit community has formed around finding ways to “jailbreak” ChatGPT and circumvent the protections OpenAI has put in place. In one less aggressive example, staff at startup Scale AI were able to leak information about the inner workings of the tech to ChatGPT.

Brands definitely don’t want to be caught in the crosshairs. Brockman affirms that it will not. Why? One of the reasons, he says, is the continuous improvement of the backend, in some cases at the expense of Kenyan contract workers. But Brockman highlighted a new (and decidedly less controversial) approach that OpenAI calls Chat Markup Language (ChatML). ChatML feeds text into his ChatGPT API as a series of messages and metadata. This is in contrast to the standard his ChatGPT, which consumes raw text represented as a series of tokens. (For example, the word “fantastic” is split into the tokens “fan”, “tas”, and “tick”.)

For example, let’s say you have a prompt, “Do you have any fun party ideas for my 30th birthday?” Developers say, “You are a fun conversational chatbot designed to help users with questions they ask. Answer honestly and have fun!” . According to Brockman, these directives help better tune (and filter) the responses of the ChatGPT model.

“We’re moving to a higher level API. There’s a more structured way to represent input to the system, like ‘this is from the developer’ or ‘this is from the user’.” As a developer, you can actually expect to be more robust if you have. [using ChatML] Against this kind of rapid attack,” Brockman said.

Another change that (hopefully) prevents unintended ChatGPT behavior is more frequent model updates. With the release of gpt-3.5-turbo, the developer will automatically upgrade to OpenAI’s latest stable model by default, Brockman said, starting with gpt-3.5-turbo-0301 (released today). To do. Developers have the option to continue using the older model if they choose, but this may negate some of the benefits.

Whether or not you choose to update to the latest model, Brockman says that some customers (mainly large enterprises with larger budgets to serve) will have more control over their system performance through the introduction of dedicated capacity plans. I point out that it is possible. His OpenAI dedicated capacity plan, which launched today and was first detailed in a document leaked earlier this month, would require customers to provide the compute to run his OpenAI models (such as gpt-3.5-turbo). You can pay for your infrastructure quota. (The backend is Azure, by the way.)

In addition to “total control” of instance load (OpenAI API calls are typically made on shared compute resources), dedicated capacity allows customers to enable features such as longer context limits can do. Contextual restrictions refer to text that the model considers before generating additional text. A longer context limit inherently allows the model to “remember” more text. Higher context limits may not solve all bias and toxicity issues, but may make models such as gpt-3.5-turbo less hallucinogenic.

Dedicated capacity customers can expect a gpt-3.5-turbo model with a context window of up to 16k, Brockman said, so it can take in four times more tokens than the standard ChatGPT model. This might allow someone to paste pages and pages of tax code and get a reasonable answer from the model. For example, a feat that would be impossible today.

Brockman hinted at a future general release, but it won’t be out anytime soon.

“The context window is starting to expand. One of the reasons we are only a dedicated capacity customer today is because there are a lot of performance tradeoffs on our side,” Brockman said. increase. “Eventually, we may be able to offer an on-demand version of the same thing.”

That’s not all that surprising given the growing pressure OpenAI has to turn a profit after a billion-dollar investment from Microsoft.

