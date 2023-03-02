First ride impressions of the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo





Perhaps one of cycling’s best kept secrets, Cannondale today revealed the details behind the highly anticipated fourth-generation Cannondale SuperSix Evo. The bike has been sponsored by the WorldTour team since earlier this year and was spotted riding by the EF Education-EasyPost and his EF Education-Tibco-SVB brands, but Cannondale has this of his SuperSix Evo He remained tight-lipped about revealing improvements. to the previous iteration. Now unwrapped, his new SuperSix Evo is not only lighter and more aerodynamic than ever, it comes with new in-house components.

The SuperSix Evo has been praised for its balance of light weight and stiffness since its launch in 2008, and it became a hit among consumers when the 3rd generation model in 2019 added significantly more aero benefits. became even more popular. The raced bike wins at the highest level, but its more relaxed geometry makes it a favorite among amateurs and his riders who aren’t always comfortable in the low-aggressive positions used by the pros. I have. Cannondale has undoubtedly built a high level of respect in the cycling world for his SuperSix Evo, so the challenges ahead of the brand’s latest release make a hugely popular bike even better. was the way.

With this, Cannondale explains that they had many goals before working on the new SuperSix Evo. It’s about making the aero bike drag and overall system lighter, adding more integration and functionality. There was also an aesthetic goal that the Cannondale’s team had in mind. For example, Aero was about breaking the typical molds and limitations of his tubes to achieve perfect component styling and finish.

aero gain

According to Cannondale’s testing, the American brand has superseded these goals when it comes to the new Super Six. Cannondale says he completes all the testing in their San Diego wind tunnel facility, brings in a competitor’s bike, and records the CDA (Coefficient of Aerodynamic Drag) to get reliable data. According to its findings, the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo is a significant improvement of 45 km/ha and 12 watts less than the previous generation model. Cannondale also claims the new SuperSix Evo is 12 watts faster than the Trek Emonda SLR and 4 watts faster than the Specialized Tarmac SL7, according to its data.

This was achieved by making many changes to the frame’s tubing and design. The new SuperSix Evo frame has dropped seatstays, a subtle hourglass shape in the head tube, reshaped forks and more space between the forks and the front wheel.

But it wasn’t just the shape of the frame that made the difference here. Cannondale has also released a new integrated cockpit option created in collaboration with MOMODesign, a company working in the high-performance automotive industry, to create the SystemBar R-One, which uses a drag-reducing geometry and slick cable integration.

In addition to the handlebars, Cannondale has also released a new Hollowgram R-SL 50 wheelset developed with SuperSix. Described as his one of the world’s fastest all-around race wheelsets, this wheelset features ultra-low drag rims, bladed spokes and is shaped by Cannondale’s ‘draft’ aero design philosophy.

The attention to detail in the aerodynamics of this bike is impressive. Cannondale has also designed a new water bottle. This is said to actually make the bike faster than having no bottle at all. With flat sides that align with the frame, the bottles are intended to create a more streamlined profile, improving the bike’s aerodynamic efficiency. The cage still contains a regular water bottle.

No weight penalty on price

Despite being so focused on reducing drag on the SuperSix Evo, Cannondale also says it’s focused on not sacrificing the bike’s signature low weight. The frame has had a lot of fat cut to pull the weight out. So the new generation SuperSix Evo Lab71 bike weighs less than 7kg for a full bike (at 56cm the top spec Dura-Ace LAB71 SuperSix has a UCI weight limit of 6.8kg compared to 7.4kg for the previous generation. Cannondales aero The model SystemSix has a total weight of 7.7 kg.)

With the release of the SuperSix Evo, Cannondale also introduced the new Lab71 series. The label alludes to bikes that feature the highest level of premium specification and use Cannondales’ new Lab71 SuperSix Evo Series 0 carbon construction. It’s constructed with a special carbon fiber and nanoresin layup that’s said to produce exceptional strength and stiffness, while still weighing a whopping 770 grams on his fully painted, build-ready 56cm frame. Lightweight.

The Lab71 version of the SuperSix Evo is unsurprisingly the most expensive of the new SuperSix range at 4,750 for the frameset alone and 12,500 for the full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 speed bike. For those who don’t have such deep pockets, Cannondale offers two other carbon layup options in its SuperSix range: traditional carbon, which offers frames around 915 grams, and 100 grams off carbon frames. It’s a Hi-Mod carbon frame that cuts over. Hi-Mod frames are priced at 3,750 and full bikes start at 8,250 depending on spec choice. The cheapest option Cannondale offers with the new SuperSix range is the SuperSix EVO Carbon 2, priced at $6,250 and equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2. A complete list of prices and specs for the entire SuperSix series can be found later in this article.

Not only professional

This is a bike that has already won EF Education’s women’s and men’s WorldTour teams so far this season, but Cannondale emphasizes features that make the bike easy to build, use and maintain for everyday riders The 4th generation SuperSix Evo features a threaded BSA bottom bracket standard and standard thru axles for easy wheel removal.

supersix evo carbon 1

The drivetrain battery has also been relocated to the downtube, reducing the risk of losing the Di2 battery in the seat tube when the seatpost is removed for travel or when you’ve completed maintenance/fitting on the bike. . This also means that the bike’s seatpost has been significantly slimmed down, making it more aerodynamic. The bike fits him comfortably even with 34mm tires.

Supersix Evo Hi-Mod 1

When it comes to cable integration, the SuperSix Evo Gen 4 features the new Delta Steerer technology tube design for slim, seamless integration upfront. There is also the option to run a non-integrated bar and stem option for riders looking for a different fit than what the MoMo bars offer. Cannondale created his Conceal Stem that allows integration but fits the handlebars riders prefer if they have different anatomical needs. This stem comes in sizes from 60mm to 140mm.

what are the options?

Cannondale offers two frame-only options and four build options for the new SuperSix Evo range. these are:

SuperSix Evo Lab71 Frameset – 4,750 SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Frameset – 3,750 SuperSix Evo Lab71 Bike (Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Groupset, HollowGram 50 RS Wheelset, Continental GP5000 Tires, CeramicSpeed ​​BSA Bottom Bracket, Cannondale SystemBar R-One Integrated Handlebars, Fizik Vento Argo 00 Carbon Saddle) – 12,500 SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod 1 Bike (Sram Red AXS Groupset, HollowGram 50 RS Wheelset, Continental GP5000 Tires, Cannondale SystemBar R-One Integrated Handlebars, Prologo Dimension Nack NDR saddle) – 10,500 SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod 2 bike (with Shimano Ultegra Di2 12 speed groupset, HollowGram 50 RS wheelset, Continental GP5000 tires, Vision Trimax Carbon Aero 31.8mm handlebars, Prologo Dimension Nack NDR saddle) – 8,250 SuperSix Evo Carbon 1 Bike (with Sram Force 12) – Speed ​​Groupset, HollowGram 50 RS Wheelset, Vittoria Rubino Pro Bright Tires, Vision Trimax Carbon Handlebars, AeroPrologo Dimension TiRox NDR Saddle) – 6,750 SuperSix Evo Carbon 2 Bike (Shimano Ultegra Di2 12 Speed, HollowGram 45 R, Carbon Wheelset, Vittoria Rubino Pro Bright Tires, Vision Trimax Carbon Aero Handlebars, Prologo Dimension STN N DR saddle) – 6,250 first ride impressions

I got to ride the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod 1 model at the launch event on Girona’s undulating and slightly slippery roads. This is the perfect place to test if the bike really rolls flat and fast and can climb like the Cannondales. My first impression when riding the bike was how comfortable the geometry was compared to other bikes I had ridden. After riding the Pinarello Dogma F at home, I switched to the Super Six, which is less aggressive than the Italian brand’s model, giving it an advantage on long rides. However, my fit has plenty of stack height, so there’s plenty of room for adjustment to lower the front end if you prefer that kind of fit.

When it comes to aesthetics, Cannondale really hit the mark here, perfectly combining function and beauty with the new SuperSix. I like the way the carbon aesthetic of the bike I rode is pulled down through the top tube with raw carbon strips and a black and silver color scheme. My bike was fitted with Vision bars and Cannondale’s new Conceal Stem, so I can’t comment on the stiffness of the new SystemBar R-One handlebars, but I was reassured by his usual 40cm bar width.

Hitting the first climb of the day, the bike felt responsive and fast, and when we got out of the saddle and accelerated, it felt lively. I will help you with this.

However, if Cannondale does a good job of achieving stiffness to get you out of the saddle, it hasn’t compromised on handling or compliance either. But I could trust the SuperSix to react quickly to the small adjustments I needed to make to enter a corner. , it lacks the jerky, edgy feel found in some bikes, and is instead reliable. For me, it’s a real plus when the bike can give you extra peace of mind when you’re railing downhills and corners.

Without my own wind tunnel facility, I can’t comment on the aerodynamic improvements Cannondale is making on the new bike, but it certainly felt faster on flat roads and downhills. There was no risk of speed wobble and it felt like a solid and reliable companion throughout the ride. The roads in Spain are relatively smooth and luckily there are far fewer potholes than we have in the UK but the bike There were some bumpy cobbled sections that worked well for the damping, but at the same time the bike offered a lot of feedback.

Wind conditions were fairly consistent on our ride, so it was difficult to see how the bike and HollowGram 50 RS wheelset would handle in crosswinds, but after the 2.5 hour ride, the wheels was beyond doubt. They responded well to acceleration and felt safe throughout.

I haven’t ridden the other SuperSix Evo iterations, but what impresses me the most about this bike is its combination of traditional lightness, excellent handling and steering characteristics, and solidity on the flats. is that This, alongside Cannondale’s aerodynamic claims, is a true all-rounder, and the range of specs and price options ensures that the pro-level feel of this bike is never out of reach for consumers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rouleur.cc/blogs/the-rouleur-journal/new-cannondale-supersix-evo-first-ride-impressions-a-lightweight-bike-as-fast-as-an-aero-model

