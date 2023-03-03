Exclusive: Microsoft looking to get EU approval for Activision by offering licenses, sources say





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Microsoft (MSFT.O) hopes to win EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion takeover of Activision (ATVI.O) by offering a licensing deal to rivals three people familiar with the matter said. , will help you clear the big hurdles.

In January last year, Microsoft announced its first ever move to take on leaders Tencent (0700.HK) and Sony (6758.T) in the booming video game market and take on the virtual online world of the Metaverse. Biggest Activision bid announced. You can work, play and socialize.

The European Commission, which is set to decide on the deal by April 25, is not expected to require Microsoft to sell any of its assets to get approval, the people said.

In addition to licensing agreements with rivals, Microsoft may need to offer other behavioral remedies to allay the concerns of parties other than Sony, one of the people said. . Such relief usually refers to the future actions of the combined company.

latest update

After the Reuters story was published, Activision shares rose 2.6% in late trading after rising 1.8% in pre-market trading.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said last month that the U.S. software group was willing to offer licensing deals to rivals to address antitrust concerns, but wouldn’t sell Activision’s lucrative Call of Duty franchise. Stated.

Smith said it was neither feasible nor practical to think that one game or one slice of Activision could be carved out and separated from the rest.

An EU competition enforcer declined to comment.

Microsoft says it is “committed to providing effective and readily enforceable solutions that address the European Commission’s concerns.”

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “Our commitment to granting Sony, Steam, NVIDIA and others 100% equal access to Call of Duty over the long term will preserve the benefits of the deal for gamers and developers. , promotes competition in the market.”

Microsoft announced last month that it had entered into a 10-year licensing agreement with Nintendo (7974.T) and NVIDIA (NVDA.O) to bring Call of Duty to its gaming platforms. .

The deal faces regulatory headwinds in the UK, with the UK competition body suggesting Microsoft sell Call of Duty to address its concerns, while the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked a judge to block the transaction.

Reported by Foo Yun Chee.Edited by Hugh Lawson, Elaine Hardcastle, Jane Merriman, Margherita Choi

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/eu-unlikely-demand-asset-sales-microsoft-activision-deal-sources-say-2023-03-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos