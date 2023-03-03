Microsoft Teams AI updates for Chat, Rooms Pro Management





Most of Microsoft Teams’ recent advancements are included in the new Teams Premium, but some AI capabilities have percolated down to the base product.

In a February 28 blog post, Microsoft said it has added new AI-supported features for users of the basic Microsoft Teams platform. Chief among them is the ability to display suggested files in a chat box. This minimizes the number of clicks required for users to browse and manually open files.

Another AI-backed technology allows users to access the Teams Rooms Pro Management portal on Android devices. An Android user can now use portal tools to view inventory management, reporting, and analytics data across her Android and Windows devices in Teams Rooms.

OpenAI’s GPT-3.5-powered AI technology is the most interesting offering in the Teams portfolio, said Commfusion analyst Blair Pleasant.

“Anything related to AI, especially OpenAI, will get a lot of attention,” she said. “Microsoft’s investment in her OpenAI will set competitors on fire.”

In January, Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in AI Lab, maker of GPT-3.5 large-scale language models, and vendor OpenAI, continuing a partnership that began in 2019.

The company revealed last month that it has added the capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative AI chatbot to the Bing search engine that powers the Edge browser.

Microsoft Teams competitors Zoom and Cisco Webex are also investing in tools that support AI.

During its fourth-quarter earnings call on Feb. 27, Zoom said it would incorporate more AI technology into its products. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a conference call:

In January, Cisco released an AI-powered “Optimize All Voices” feature for Webex that distinguishes the speaker’s voice from background noise and highlights speech that may be away from the microphone. bottom.

Last month, Microsoft released more advanced features with GPT-3.5 in its Microsoft Teams Premium portfolio. These tools include his AI-generated chapters for PowerPoint live recordings, personalized timeline markers to privately track when users join and leave meetings, and live his Includes caption translations.

The Microsoft Teams update also includes a virtual appointment meeting template for Teams users to set up external meetings with customers and others via their Teams calendar.

Microsoft plans to begin a major overhaul of Teams later this month or next month. Vendors typically publish monthly blog posts highlighting additional features of their enterprise application platforms.

