Apple Restricts Generative AI Apps to 17+ App Store Ratings





Apple has refused to accept an update to email app BlueMail that adds generative AI features based on ChatGPT unless the developer gives it an age limit of 17 or older, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The BlueMail update uses OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT chatbot API to allow you to compose emails using content from previous emails and calendar events. In a communication sent to BlueMail developer Blix Inc., Apple’s App Store review team expressed concern that AI-powered language tools could generate content inappropriate for children, We requested that the app’s age limit be raised to 17+ or include content filtering. BlueMail’s current age limit is he is 4+. The developer claims that the app already has content filtering and that setting a significantly higher age limit may prevent it from attracting new potential users.

The App Store’s 17+ age limit typically includes apps that contain offensive language, sexual content, or drug references, leading to accusations of abuse from Blix. Blix claims other apps that promote features like ChatGPT do not have such strict age limits. An Apple spokesperson said developers can appeal such decisions through the App Review Board’s appeals process, which is investigating Blix’s complaint.

Microsoft’s recently updated version of Bing, which includes the Chat GPT feature, has an age restriction of 17+ in Apple’s “App Store”, but Google’s Play Store has no such rating for the app version, It suggests that it is a requirement from Apple. This shows that Apple has already set strict requirements for new AI apps, amid concerns about the ability to moderate generated content.

Apple appears to be largely out of the race to develop generative AI tools. The company recently held its annual AI Summit for employees, but subsequent sessions reportedly focused on aspects such as healthcare, privacy and computer vision rather than its own generative AI technology. .

