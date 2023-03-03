Expanding the Public Domain: How Video Changed the World | Fine Arts





An industrial metal dome nestled in the woods outside Stonypoint, New York, can be anything from the outside. Perhaps someone is conducting a gardening experiment, or maybe it’s secretly a yurt. Stepping inside reveals another surprise. The Stan VanDerBeeks Movie-Drome is an experiential machine that features both a movie and slide projector, covering the curved ceiling of an immersive, frenetic space with an array of color and black-and-white images. But it wasn’t the contents of the dome or its ceiling that made the Movie-Drome an important development in his 20th-century art, but rather the global network of satellites that sent data to his Movie-Drome around the world. It was an unrealized connection. As historian Felicity D. Scott writes, it was an expansion of the public sphere, part of a subjective modernization of the global development machinery.

This project was never fully realized due to technical constraints in the 1960s, but as we move forward to the year 2023, this global network of information delivered through interactive screens will bring us closer to the world. You’ll find that you’ve inherited the way you experience These connections are the focus of a large-scale exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, New York. Titled Signals: How Video Transformed the World, the show examines the history of broadcast media, not just as an experiment in filmmaking, but as a transformative media network, especially in the realm of social and political criticism.

History is being made and rewritten minute by minute through video. Artists have provided poetic and vital tools for navigating this new reality since the late 1960s, says Stuart Comer, his curator of media and performance. The alternatives they proposed need to be elevated above all else and considered how the first chapter of the video stays strong and alive in the urgent work that is going on now.

An early experiment came from the most poignant new technology: the advent of the Sony Portapak battery-powered camera, which went on the market in 1967, and the belief in the transformative potential of such technology. But this positivity was tempered by an equally skeptical view of the harmful effects of commercial media, especially in the West. and were often produced by groups with activist tendencies.

Videofreex operates an illegal pirate TV station on the Catskill grounds, focusing on the counterculture movement and producing shows such as Fred Hampton: Chicago’s Black Panthers and New York’s Women’s Live Demonstration. Raindance Corporations’ Proto Media Primer provided instructions for users to create their own Guerrilla TV.

Moma hosted the important Open Circuits: An International Conference on the Future of Television in 1974, bringing together many key figures to inspire the community, and the museum’s acquisition by Barbara London, then Moma’s curator. It marked the beginning of the video collection. A pioneer in the video field.

As video and its broadcast networks developed, they usurped traditional spatial and political boundaries and began to permeate information into new territories. It took place in New York and Paris on New Year’s Day 1984 and was broadcast to Germany and Pike’s home country of South Korea. Nearly 25 million people watched the simulcast featuring live and recorded contributions from Laurie Anderson, Peter Gabriel, Joseph Boyce, Allen Ginsberg, Charlotte Moorman, John Cage and Oingo Boingo .

Artworks like VanDerBeeks Movie-Drome and Paiks Orwell could offer dreams of global connectivity that weren’t realized the way they thought, said Michelle Kuo, curator of painting and sculpture. I’m here. But these works still point the way, an experience that could inspire new kinds of networks and connectivity decades later and even today.

Like Pike, Gretchen Bender saw the screen’s potential to reach large audiences in new locations, and her 1990 installation TV Text Image was placed in a New York storefront window. On screen; the real world merges with the virtual world.

Video, especially television, is popular due to its format and ability to reach millions of viewers. In the West, artists mostly worked with commercial television, while in Asia and Latin America they often worked with state media and government propaganda. It explains how when the technology reached India and other developing countries it sent shockwaves through the population and artists began making pirate media. Informality and urgent media technology. By upending the hierarchy of media production, new masses were formed and traditional power structures were challenged.

Tiffany Sia Never Rest/Unrest, 2020. High definition video (color, sound), 29 minutes. Photo: Museum of Modern Art, New York.21st Century Fund

I don’t operate in the context of the developing world, but Tiffany Sias’ 29-minute Never Rest/Unrest video, filmed during the 2019 Hong Kong protests, includes this DIY, anti-authoritarian Rather than piecing together spectacular moments like a news broadcast, Shea took an intimate portrait of life during these protests.

The expansive exhibition fills the top floor of Momas, with a variety of installations that are different in every room, offering a little something for everyone. It demonstrates the myriad ways that broadcasting technology has been used and abused to create its own networks, insert into existing networks, and openly resist or criticize them.

But like nearly all other utopian impulses of the 1960s, these ideas are embraced and entwined in paradoxical and often dark endings. For example, his online troll who uses social justice as a weapon to disable his allies, and the villain who spreads misinformation to influence foreign elections. But perhaps even these dark corners of the internet don’t define us, and Kuo hesitates to call it failure. I think it turns out that what might be considered as is often in fact free experimentation.

