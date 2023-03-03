The new Continental GP5000 AS TR is the grippiest and longest lasting tire in our expanding tubeless range.





Continental has added the All Season AS TR to its growing GP5000 tubeless tire family, along with a 700 x 28c option for the speed-oriented TT TR.

The German brand says the AS TR has better grip, sidewall protection and durability in the wet than any other GP5000 tire, including the excellent S TR. Continental is therefore aimed at cyclists who want to go fast outdoors all year round.

Continental claims the GP5000 TT TR is light, fast rolling and resistant to rips and punctures. Primarily for criterium, time trial and triathlon racers.

The wider version joins the 700 x 25c GP5000 TT TR released at the 2022 Tour de France.

Continental GP5000 AS TR specs and price

The sidewalls are reinforced and available in cream or black, Conti said.continental

According to Continental, the AS TR combines the speed of a GP5000 with the longevity and puncture resistance of a Grand Prix four-season tire.

Although it technically replaces performance on paper, the brand will continue to produce sturdy clincher winter road bike tires for the foreseeable future.

AS TR uses GP5000 Black Chili compound. Continental says they added an enhanced tread pattern, a tougher multi-ply construction and more resistant sidewalls.

Like the GP5000 S TR, the AS TR and TT TR tires share a 110 TPI (threads per inch) casing. According to Continental, the STR has 3 layers, while the AS TR has a 4-ply construction.

Continental Product Manager Alexander Hnke says that the AS TR has a thicker tread than the GP5000 S TR, so it should last longer than lighter tyres.

The GP5000 AS TR is available in widths from 25mm to 35mm, is tubeless ready and compatible with hookless rims.

All sizes come with cream or black sidewalls, but no clear tan sidewalls mixed.

The Black version uses Black-Reflex technology and secret reflective bands to increase rider visibility in the dark without appearing in daylight.

Continental says the 700 x 25c AS TR tire weighs 300g, while our 28c sample weighs 340g for the black sided version and 342g for the cream colored version.

Labeled weight per tire: 300g (700 x 25c) Actual weight per tire: 340g (700 x 28c, black), 342g (700 x 28c, cream) Sizes: 700 x 25, 28, 32, 35c TPI: 110 Colors: Black Cream Sidewalls, Black and Reflective Black Sidewalls Technologies: Black Chili Compound, Vectran Breaker, LazerGrip, Active Comfort Technology, Black-Reflex (black sidewalls only) Price Per Tire: 95.99 Continental GP5000 TT TR specs and price

The TT TR uses the lowest number of plies of any series.continental

According to Continental, the GP 5000 TT TR tire combines a 110 TPI casing with a 2-ply construction (remember the benchmark S TR has 3 plies) resulting in a fast, supple and lightweight tire. I’m here.

The TT TR is claimed to be 35g lighter than the S TR at 220g per tire in the 700 x 25c size. The wider version weighs 253g per tire.

That said, Continental added a textile breaker under the tread to help you reach the finish line without a race-ending puncture.

Continental says the TT TR is their fastest tire and is tubeless ready and hookless compatible.

The German brand claims that 25mm front and 28mm rear tires give the lowest overall rolling resistance.

In theory, a wider rear tire should carry most of the rider’s weight and provide more air volume.

Actual weight per tire: 253g (700 x 28c) Labeled weight per tire: 220g (700 x 25c) Sizes: 700 x 25, 28c TPI: 110 Colors: Black Technologies: Black Chili Compound, Vectran Breaker, LazerGrip, Active Comfort Technology Price per tire: 108.95 Who is the Continental GP5000 AS TR for?

The AS TR is for fast, hardy commuters and those who prefer all-weather long-distance travel.continental

The all-season Continental GP5000 tubeless is unlikely to be used at WorldTour level, except perhaps in adverse conditions or as a training tire.

According to Continentals Hnke, the GP5000 AS TR is a training tire that is strong enough for rough roads in bad weather.

Hnke added that the available width range (25 to 35c) makes the tire more versatile, making it suitable for cyclists training to commute or ride a fast gravel bike.

Team UAE Emirates has switched from Pirelli to Continental tires for the 2023 season. That rider will continue to use his GP5000 S TR at Strade his Bianche tomorrow unless it rains.

Tadej Pogaar won the men’s race last year on 28c Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tires set to tubeless.

Speaking to journalists before the Strade Bianche, Pogaars teammate Davide Formolo said he was impressed with the S TR’s puncture sealing and performance on wet descents.

He hopes to increase the tire width from 28c to 32c to tackle the Stellato. The team has yet to make a final tire choice decision, but he envisions his GP5000 S TR running to hell with tire pressures around 60psi.

Who will ride the Continental GP5000 TT TR?

The TT TR could be used not only in time trials, but also in high-speed road races.George Scott/Our Media

The GP5000 TT TR has already proven to be fast. Dumbigum and Filippo Ganna rode his size 25c in his record attempt at The Hour.

Therefore, Hnke said the TT TR is becoming increasingly popular for dry time trials among riders on the Continental-supported WorldTour team.

According to the product manager, most riders should stick with the S TR for dry road racing, but some riders chose the TT TR for the smooth, fast track at the Australian National Road Race Championship.

It’s unclear if the feedback from those riders was positive enough to start inducing a massive switch from pro riders wearing Continental shoes as the season unfolded.

