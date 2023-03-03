Nvidia GTC 2023 Will Feature Advancements In AI, Generative AI And More





Nvidia has announced that founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the opening keynote at GTC 2023. He will discuss the latest advances in generative AI, the metaverse, large language models, robotics, cloud he computing, and more.

More than 250,000 people are expected to register for the four-day event, which will take place March 20-23, 2023. The event will include over 650 sessions with researchers, developers and industry leaders from nearly every computing domain.

GTC will also feature talks from DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, Stability AI’s Emad Mostaque, and more, in addition to chatting with Huang and OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

Registration is free and is now live on Nvidia’s website (here).

“This is the most amazing moment we have witnessed in the history of AI,” said Huang.

“New AI technologies and rapidly pervasive adoption are transforming science and industry, opening new frontiers for thousands of new companies. This will be the most important GTC ever. “

Huang’s keynote will be streamed live on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 AM PT, and will be available on-demand thereafter. English closed captions are available for keynotes and sessions. The best part is that you don’t have to register to watch the keynote.

Following the keynote, there will be a Q&A session hosted by Nvidia at 10am PT. Q&A features financial analysts ready to provide the answers subscribers are looking for.

The Q&A will be webcast on Nvidia’s investor website here.

Our amazing collection of speakers also includes:

Chike Aguh, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Department of Labor Soumith Chintala, Researcher, Creator of Meta and PyTorch Paul Debevec, Chief Research Officer, Netflix Eyeline Studios Kathryn Guarini, CIO, IBM Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software Sergei Levine, Associate Caltech Berkeley Professor Thomas Schulthess, ETH Zurich Swiss National Supercomputing Center Director Kathy Smith, USC Artist and Professor Ashok Srivastava, Intuit Chief Data Officer

As for who’s supporting it, Amazon Robotics, AWS, ByteDance, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Epic Games, Ford Motor Company and many others are participating in Nvidia GTC.

GTC will also feature a panel of industry-leading researchers, including a talk by Nvidia Chief Scientist Bill Dally and more than 65 sessions focused on generative AI.

Huang’s conversation with chief scientist and OpenAI co-founder Sutskever will air on March 22nd at 9:00 AM PT and will then be available online on demand.

Get the full experience with feature sessions

In addition to the various speakers attending the event, there will be several focus sessions including:

Scott Belsky, Adobe’s Chief Product Officer, and Bryan Catanzaro, Nvidia’s VP of Applied Research, chat about how generative AI is transforming the creative process. A conversation with Nvidia’s automotive team on how generative AI is revolutionizing his AV development. Dozens of talks aimed at wide audiences to unlock the mysteries of generative AI. A discussion of AI’s impact on art with his Refik Anadol, an AI artist, Paola Antonelli and Michelle Kuo, curators of the Museum of Modern Art, New York, and Richard Kerris, his VP of Omniverse at Nvidia. A panel of robotics experts on how AI can use simulation to advance the real-world deployment of robots. Amgen, Autodesk, AWS, Evozyne, General Motors, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, London College of Fashion, Microsoft Research and SK Telecom bring generative AI to industries ranging from content creation to graphics to drug discovery. Multiple sessions on how to use.

Learning and Career Development Opportunities

GTC provides learning opportunities for participants at all career stages. Registrants can sign up for a discounted price for a full-day, instructor-led, hands-on technical workshop offered by the Nvidia Deep Learning Institute (DLI). 28 workshops will be offered in multiple languages, including Korean, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

As part of Nvidia’s efforts to better prepare its AI workforce and create a more inclusive AI ecosystem, GTC will also offer specific training and sessions such as:

Changing the World with a Career in AI Deep Learning Fundamentals A blueprint for becoming an effective student researcher for early-career and student participants.

Additionally, Nvidia is giving credit for DLI workshops at GTC to institutions that serve minorities, such as HBCUs, HSIs, and community colleges.

Startup session

Nvidia GTC also offers startups the opportunity to learn directly from experts in AI, data science and machine learning. These programs are:

Nvidia Inception is a global program designed to incubate cutting-edge startups with over 13,000 members, aimed at helping startups grow their businesses and gain industry knowledge. host the track The Nvidia Venture Capital Alliance program, which has 400 of his VC firms as members, will host sessions for investors.

There are also some sessions for startups.

GenAI Essential Technologies for Startups 2023 Emerging Venture Themes – Riding the Generative AI Wave – Generative AI for Startups

what are you looking for

For more information on Nvidia, please visit their website here. For more information on Nvidia GTC 2023, visit the link below.

