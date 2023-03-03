Tweetbot and Twitterrific users can support developers by declining subscription refunds





Popular Twitter clients Tweetbot and Twitterrific stopped working overnight in January after Twitter disabled APIs used by third-party apps. Twitter did not issue any warning that the app was being blocked from accessing Twitter content, and indeed did not make any statement about the situation for over a week.

Since then, Twitter has officially updated its terms of service to ban all apps resembling the Twitter app. A Twitter client that had been in operation for over a decade was suddenly banned, with no communication, no attention from Twitter, and no way for developers to discreetly unwind their business and find a way to communicate the shutdown. client.

Two of the most used Twitter clients, Tweetbot and Twitterrific, have subscription services and thousands of customers paying for their subscriptions on an annual basis. A prorated refund is set to be automatically issued to the subscriber for the next month because the app has stopped working. This would have a major impact on businesses that hadn’t warned of the disruption to their income stream.

These refunds will be paid primarily by Tweetbot and Twitterific, not Apple. As John Gruber points out in his Daring Fireball, this is like being fired and having to pay back the last six months of his salary. This is a huge economic blow to app developers who were forced out of business by Twitter’s sudden decision.

Tweetbot and Twitterrific have teamed up to offer multiple options for customers with impending refunds. In addition, customers seeking assistance must:

Open Tweetbot or Twitterrific (or re-download and open the app if it was deleted). Select “I don’t want a refund button”. Or, for Tweetbot, choose to migrate your subscription to the new Ivory App for Mastodon.

Refunds are automatic, so customers who are happy with Tweetbot and Twitterrific’s services and want to help developers should opt out manually using this method.

Customers who want a refund cannot do anything and will receive a prorated refund on March 28th. Those who do not press the “No refund required” button will be refunded the money for the remaining months. Subscription at the time the app stops working.

The app has been unavailable for over a month already. This means that Tweetbot and Twitterific have no way of contacting customers who may not have opened the app or who may have deleted the app entirely. Many customers will refund without even choosing to do so as it is an automated process that does not require a manual opt-out.

Twitterrific developer Iconfactory and Tweetbot developer Tapbots both have other apps, but Tweetbot and Twitterrific were the main apps. Apple requires each person to pay 70 to 85% of each refund depending on how long they subscribed (70% for subscribers under 1 year and 70% for subscribers over 1 year). 85%). Apple will pay the remaining 15-30%. This is the minute Apple was taking from your subscription.

Tapbots has already moved to Mastodon and offers an Ivory client on both iPhone and Mac, while Iconfactory is focusing on other apps such as Linea Sketch.

