



Quick Quiz: How do new customers find your business?

Excluding word of mouth from enthusiastic customers (right?) and the traditional advertising campaigns you’re running, you’re more likely to be found on Google.

Today, ranking high in Google search results is absolutely essential for small businesses to attract new customers and grow their business. It builds trust and gives your business a competitive advantage. Organic Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an effective way to achieve this, but results take time. This is where using Google Ads, the most cost-effective digital marketing strategy, can help.

Google Ads is like a marketing Swiss Army knife for small business owners, offering a range of powerful tools to help you achieve your marketing goals. The platform offers targeted ads that help you cut through the noise and reach specific demographics and keywords. You can expand your budget. Google Ads is also a data-driven tool, with the ability to refine and tune your campaigns with detailed reporting and analytics. Successful use of Google Ads can allow businesses to ignite under their online presence and generate traffic and leads faster than organic SEO.

By using these seven tactics, you can set up your Google Ads campaigns for maximum impact and compete with the biggest companies in your industry.

Identify target keywords using Google’s Keyword Planner

Suppose you own a coffee shop in Midtown. Use Google’s Keyword Planner to identify keywords like ‘coffee shop midtown’, ‘best coffee in Cleveland’, and ‘coffee near me’. By including these keywords in your ad campaigns, you can reach people looking for Hot His coffee shops in your area.

Create concise and compelling ad copy that highlights the benefits of your product or service and includes a clear call to action.

For example, if you’re running a text ad campaign for a new yoga studio, the ad copy could read, “Find inner peace at our yoga studio. First class today is free!” Highlight the benefits of practicing yoga and include a clear call to action to drive clicks and conversions.

Use extensions to include additional information in your ads, such as your phone number, location, or a link to a specific page on your website

Ad campaigns for delicious spicy chicken restaurants can use extensions to include a phone number, location, and a link to an online ordering page. This makes it easy for potential customers to find and order from their mobile phones.

Set a budget for your ad campaign and bid on the right keywords to maximize your budget

Whether you’re paying $50 or $500 a month, bidding on the right keywords can help you get the most out of your budget. Certain keywords like ‘pizza delivery’ and ‘coffee shops near me’ have the highest search volume, but they are also highly competitive and cost much more per click. By adjusting your bids for these keywords, you can maximize your marketing spend.

Use Google Analytics to monitor and tune campaigns and track website traffic and conversions

Google is an ecosystem and the combination of Google Ads and Google Analytics allows you to track website traffic and conversions from ad campaigns to gain valuable insight into the effectiveness of your ads. By regularly analyzing and adjusting your campaigns based on these insights, you can optimize your ads for maximum effect.

Target the right audience with demographic targeting to ensure your ads are shown to the right people

Another powerful feature of Google Ads is demographic targeting, which allows you to target specific groups of people based on age group, gender, household income, location, and other factors. Targeting the right audience ensures that your ads are shown to the people most likely to be interested in (and likely to purchase) your product or service.

Use remarketing to show ads to people who have visited your website

Remarketing (or “retargeting” if you’re old school like me) is a tactic that allows you to show ads to people who have already visited your website. By focusing your ad spend on people who know your brand well, you can increase your chances of clicks and conversions. Remarketing is especially effective for businesses with long sales cycles or high-value products and services.

Ranking high in Google search results is critical for small businesses looking to reach new customers and stay ahead of their competitors. Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to be on top?

Small business owners can use Google Ads to reach their goals through targeted advertising, cost-effective budgeting, and measurable results. Let’s get started this week. It’s not the size of your business that matters, it’s how you use your advertising.

