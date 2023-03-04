What are the latest family history technologies and innovations?





Using terms such as Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, Social Media and 5G, the RootsTech 2023 Innovation and Tech Forum showcased some of the latest innovations, technologies and platforms available in the world of family history. emphasized.

Services and products connect family and friends beyond the screen to the present and the past, fitting into this year’s conference’s theme of unity.

The March 2 event was moderated by author, broadcaster and historian Dr. Nick Barratt, best known for his work on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? will take to the main stage to highlight their latest offerings.

Marco Polo

Marco Polo Co-Founder and CEO Vlada Bortnik addresses the audience at the RootsTech Innovation and Tech Forum on March 2, 2023 at Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.

Screenshot from RootsTech.org broadcast

The forum’s main speaker was Vlada Bortnik, co-founder and CEO of Marco Polo, a popular video messenger app that allows users to connect face-to-face with family and friends on their own schedules.

In founding the company, Bortnik asked herself what she and her husband wanted for their children. In her research on happiness, Bortnik said she found her 80-year study at Harvard University and concluded that the only thing that matters in life is relationships. Especially intimate relationships are made for happier and healthier people.

The purpose of the company was born out of the idea of ​​making people feel intimate. App users have privacy when sending polo or videos to others, no ads, no algorithms, no likes and followers.

Investing in your relationship is really important, said Bortnik. It’s important to you and your happiness. Invest your time. Take your time and prioritize using reliable technology.

FamilySearch

FamilySearch’s Andy Gold shared how his team has worked hard to build technology to connect and bring families together.

He described Computer-Generated Trees (CGT). It is a family tree, built in specific locales around the world for richly indexed historical records.

FamilySearch processes these in the cloud using machine learning, AI tools, and clustering. Then layer an audit on top of it to make sure the tree is correct.

According to Gold, CGT builds the necessary scaffolding to store all the necessary data in a tree format.

Complex connections are completed in hours instead of thousands of manual hours.

This brings the family structure into immediate focus for those looking to discover their family. These are from the entire population and are derived from millions of different types of records, he said.

FamilySearch’s Andy Gold presents at the RootsTech Innovation and Tech Forum on March 2, 2023 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.

Mary Richards, Church News

Gold shows images of birth, marriage, and death records from several countries, and follows the principles of genealogy standards, while one system should be like a pipeline to handle all the complex information. I explained.

FamilySearch now has five new computer-generated collections online at familysearch.org/search/cgt in Tasmania, Australia. Brazil, State of Santa Catarina. Pangasinan, Philippines. Nuevo Leon, Mexico. and Abruzzo, Italy.

Ultimately, our goal is to build software that emulates expert thinking at scale to help both experts and non-experts discover relationships more efficiently. said Gold.

Storyd

Finn Larson and Cody Mortensen presented from Storied, a company that helps people build trees from scratch or upload family trees from other sites.

They showed us how to write a story on our site by entering a few details and using AI to generate a draft.

From there you can edit anything, delete it, add your own voice and make it truly yours. Staring at a blank page can feel intimidating. But Story Assist is here to help you get the ball rolling, Mortensen said.

Storied’s Cody Mortensen (left) and Finn Larson (right) add more connections to their family history platform at the RootsTech Innovation and Tech Forum at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on March 2, 2023. I am sharing an example that I did.

Screenshot from RootsTech.org broadcast

According to Larson, the website’s Relationships tab lets you add any relationship to your tree, including enemies, teammates, friends, and pets.

Think about the characters in your life story. When building the story-oriented family history service from the ground up, Larson says, he knew he needed to support different types of relationships.

He said collaborative storytelling and relationships outside the family tree will change the way family history is both consumed and implemented.

bank of memories

Bank of Memories CEO Iryna Savytska said the paid service allows people to maintain a private family network on the blockchain, adding that while data continues to grow, data is lost every day. said.

There is no one place between different apps and social media platforms. for example, [where] Savytska said my child will be in school 10 years from now and will be able to see something about my life.

By analyzing where data is stored, she said, we can understand where it is and where it is at the same time. Decentralization and blockchain technology can therefore give people power over their data in a safe and reliable way.

By uploading an existing family tree to the blockchain, people can access it for years into the future, she said.

Bank of Memories CEO Iryna Savytska speaks onstage in a Ukrainian dress at the RootsTech Innovation and Tech Forum at Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on March 2, 2023.

Screenshot from RootsTech.org broadcast

Kinshame

KinSame is a start-up that uses computer vision technology to identify familial and kinship ties from images.

The software looks at two photos and uses algorithms and machine learning to match and compare facial features to establish family ties and kinship.

The software can also identify people in family portraits and old photographs and identify people in photos. KinSame uses the genealogy firm’s metadata to identify who the person is and to enter their age and gender.

CEO Warren Stein said the database and gallery could be built on how previously unidentified people find their way to their families.

GENXT

GENXT’s Stas Nikolskiy spoke about how his company uses a confidential computing network to search entire databases without disclosing genetic data.

The service allows businesses to find relatives of their customers in each other’s databases without disclosing the data.

Only five major databases have over one million people, he said. [an] The average company ranges from 1,000 to 100,000 people, which isn’t enough for a reasonable number of matches.

Personal genomics companies cannot access other people’s genetic data, he said, but his company can communicate matches to customers in their preferred format.

Ericsson

Ericsson’s Oscar Johnson demonstrated the use of augmented and virtual reality in storytelling.

According to Johnson, 5G is the combined effect of moving immersive content out of computers, out of buildings, out of homes, out of Wi-Fi networks, and delivering that immersive content everywhere.

Ericsson’s new platform is called Every Place Has a Story, or EPHAS. Johnson showed a video showing how the platform uses maps, graphics, audio and visual capabilities along with augmented reality to tell the story of the battles in the former Soviet Union.

Johnson said that when the limits of technology are gone, all that’s left is imagination.

Oscar Johnson and Erickson take a selfie with the audience at the RootsTech Innovation and Tech Forum at Salt Palace, Salt Lake City on March 2, 2023.

Screenshot from RootsTech.org broadcast

Synium software

Synium Software CEO Benjamin Gnther demoed the company’s MacFamilyTree app, available for purchase for Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

It has always been our core belief that family history is more than just a list of names. I said that it would allow for a reasonable method.

It has built-in integration with FamilySearch, allowing users to scan relatives, find photos of family members and people, and download information with a single click.

With this app, you can colorize black and white photos and use machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve readability of old documents. Users can also create visual genealogy, genealogy, charts and visuals synced with various devices.

my legacy

A company called MyHeritage has received a lot of attention lately as people are sharing the results of their AI time machine on social media. Maya Lerner, senior vice president of her product, displayed on her screen a picture of herself portrayed as a woman in various eras.

MyHeritage’s Maya Lerner shared her photos through the company’s AI Time Machine depicting her in various historical settings at the RootsTech Innovation and Tech Forum at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on March 2, 2023. It shows the result of execution.

Mary Richards, Church News

This technique uses a photograph of a person and builds models of that person in various poses. Then, using a set of predefined historical themes, the model is composited with thematic motifs to create an image of the past that casts the person as a historical figure.

Lerner said that as the AI ​​time machine went viral on social media, it attracted a new audience to the family tree.

People say they can see how much they resemble their ancestors, she said. This inspired them to pay tribute to their ancestors and post all these beautiful stories about them on social media.

Lerner said the company has found that AI images are actually empowering women to feel better about themselves. Who knew the past could make you feel so good in the present?

Learn more about RootsTech 2023

RootsTech is an annual family history and technology conference sponsored by FamilySearch, a non-profit genealogical organization operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

RootsTech 2023 kicks off March 2nd and runs through March 4th in Salt Lake City. After being held entirely online for the second year in a row, this year’s conference will host both in-person and online events.

The first day’s events also included the 2023 Temple and Family History Leadership Training Course and a keynote address by singer Jordan Sparks.

