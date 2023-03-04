Rise of infrastructure startups





VCs are starting to realize that the fight against climate change cannot be solved with esscooters and software.

Luckily for them, a new generation of startups promises to make a big difference on climate change. Companies in areas such as carbon capture and materials science.

catch? Scaling up costs a lot of money. And they’re not a software company, they’re a company building huge, physical things.

As a result, VCs have to come up with entirely new strategies to support these capital-intensive businesses. Otherwise, you risk missing out on the next wave of climate innovation and many returns.

Energy, soil degradation and food supply chains The problems that make up the climate crisis are physical problems that require physical solutions. Software alone cannot save the world, says Will Dufton, principal at VC firm OMERS Ventures.

It’s not hard to imagine a world where many climate tech companies capture billions of dollars in value.

What does an infrastructure startup look like?

These infrastructure startups fall into two categories. The first is a deep tech company working on breakthrough technologies such as nuclear fusion and carbon capture technology, and will need to build plants and factories to expand that technology in the future.

We have seen companies that do not fall into the VC asset class, Infrastructure or Private Equity because they have some form of high scientific or technical risk.And they also have big capital investments [capital expenditure] Abid Lalizadeh Dagan, senior managing director of growth investor Teachers Venture Growth, said:

But Arne Morteani, an investor at Kiko Ventures and, to the best of Sifted’s knowledge, the creator of the term “infrastructure startups,” argues that the second category is true infrastructure startups. These companies have little to no innovation of their own, instead focusing instead on building existing technologies, such as those for the large-scale production of green methanol.

We are moving to a stage where we are seeing deployments in so many areas of climate technology. All kinds of alternative fuels, alternative materials. It could potentially be an alternative food source or protein, Morteani says.

Morteani likens the rewards associated with financing infrastructure to private equity investments in restaurants. When building a new concept restaurant, the return on investment is limited and not always scalable. But the rewards are great if you support the development of these new restaurants.

But it is precisely the speed of rollouts that causes startup jobs to decline in climate change. They are poised to move faster than the older corporate industrial players, which Greene says is important given that he needs infrastructure quickly.

Northvolt: Infrastructure poster girl? Northvolt’s R&D facility

Scottish startup Storegga is a great example of this new infrastructure. It calls itself a project developer and is working on building a carbon capture plant and a hydrogen production facility. Its projects are planned in the UK, EU, North America, Asia and Latin America.

Storegga is technology agnostic, the team tells Sifted. So you can use the best technology for each project. It is typical of infrastructure startups that are focused on gaining access to existing technologies and figuring out how to scale them, rather than developing early-stage technologies.

Gigafactory startup Northvolt, valued at $12 billion, is perhaps Europe’s largest example of an infrastructure startup. Its focus is not on battery innovation, but on designing and building a gigafactory that can produce batteries at scale.

That product is not a battery. Gigafactory.

Elsewhere in Europe: Climeworks is a direct air capture (removing carbon directly from the air) startup that built its first plant in Iceland and is currently in the rollout stage with a second plant under construction. And Heart Aerospace, which makes 30-passenger electric planes, has already received orders for 230.

What kind of capital do these companies need?

The problem is that VCs are not set up to support capital-intensive play. VCs bet on technology and love software. Software scales quickly with no inventory or physical infrastructure required.

However, many deep tech companies are hampered by VCs’ lack of expertise and fear of supporting capital-intensive businesses, which prevents truly disruptive companies from scaling. It means VCs missed out on potentially big returns.

So while a start-up may raise new climate technology funding from VC in the early stages, it is very difficult to raise VC funding in the later stages when they actually start building physical facilities and structures. The founder says that it is difficult to

So companies like Northvolt and Storegga are getting other types of investors. Northvolts’ cap table includes VCs, asset managers, state-owned banks, pension funds, auto companies and private equity firms. Storeggas includes Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co., Europe’s largest gas transportation and storage company Snam, and Australian financial services group Macquarie.

Climate-focused real estate investor Martin-Prince Parrott says companies looking to build infrastructure should not fall into the trap of following the typical startup VC model.

The mistake people in the climate-related tech space are making is following how other startups raise money. Climate-focused hardware He said it makes more sense for infrastructure startups to optimize their business and real estate investment roadmaps later, and the process is to secure his VC investment different, he says.

Companies need to prove they understand how to manage project development risk, says Prince-Parrott. You should show that you know the planning process, especially if the construction is open to the public. Next, you must show that you have a construction contract and that you have sufficient funds to complete the project.

Zero carbon steel manufacturing facility in Sweden.Photo: H2 Green Steel

But capital-intensive start-ups are also finding creative ways to make investors understand the risks of their business.

Fairmat, a sustainable materials company, has raised $44 million entirely in venture capital since its inception. The company’s latest series A round was led by Singapore investment firm Temasek and family-backed investment firm CNP.

Fairmat decided to rent a factory instead of building its own factory to produce the materials. The decision was partially motivated by environmental concerns that building a new factory would generate emissions, but not having to pay to build an entirely new factory and keeping that asset on the balance sheet. It had the added advantage of carrying it.

In doing so, investors understood our commitment to making the right financial decisions while aligning with our values ​​and our commitment to the planet.

TVG’s Larizadeh Duggan said some companies are also creative when it comes to funding large capital investment needs. This will allow traditional venture investors to invest.

UK carbon capture and storage plant

This may include partnering with a strategy to provide that capital investment, so really only the technology investment is required, with the initial capital investment being provided by the customer/partner. And once it’s proven, it’s easier to get a more traditional lender.

Investors say another solution could be for incumbents to license IP from climate startups, develop carbon capture technology and build facilities. Venture companies can profit from licensing fees, which is an attractive business model for VCs.

A New Kind of Founder: Risks and Opportunities

Investor interest in this type of startup is growing, but it is still not easy for many in Europe. Infrastructure companies are more exposed than others to volatility, such as crises in energy markets and supply chains. This can be seen in the potential delays facing Germany’s Northbolt at his site.

And of course, the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a big draw for European climate startups that need a lot of capital to move to the US.

OMERS’ Dufton says the IRA appears to be the single most important catalyst the energy transition and clean economy has ever experienced. Taking into account all private capital and other subsidies, the total commitment is projected to be over $1 trillion in capital flows.

And few investors are still comfortable supporting these companies for the rest of their lives. There could be a big opportunity for investors backing infrastructure.

Dufton said there is a huge opportunity for those who can build hybrid products that can support these companies end-to-end from seed to infrastructure scale.

Finally, these companies need to be led by a whole new breed of founders.

Morteani says he needs a lot of dignity and credibility within the industry where the rollout is planned. You can’t do this without a bearded 25-year-old Silicon Valley founder out of work.

Eleanor Warnock is Deputy Editor of Sifteds, co-host of Startup Europe The Sifted Podcast, and author of the weekly VC newsletter Up Round. She tweets from @misssaxbys.

Freya Pratty is a senior reporter for Sifted. She tweets from @FPratty and writes a climate tech newsletter that you can sign up for here.

