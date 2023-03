Google Cloud CEO is rooting for AI work after ChatGPT chaos

The launch of ChatGPT a few months ago kicked off an artificial intelligence arms race among big tech companies. Microsoft has invested billions in Open AI, which created ChatGPT, and plans to incorporate the technology into his Bing search engine. And the advent of chatbots forced Google, after years of AI research, to jump into the game and rush to market with its own AI product, Bard.

After decades of search dominance, rapid development leaves Google on the defensive. Last month, the company asked its AI team to prioritize its response to ChatGPT. And given the urgency of Google’s need to step up its game, some staff members lashed out at the hasty and botched announcement of its own chatbot, which is currently in beta testing.

In the latest glimpse into the pressure Google is under, newly leaked audio obtained by Insider shows Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian speaking out against critics at the company’s town hall last month, arguing that AI’s The battle for supremacy has just begun.

There are other companies attacking us for being late to market. We missed his AI boat, Kurian said in the recording. This is his first minute of the new game, and the game never ends in the first minute.

Kurian also called on employees to work together, inspiring those working on the company’s AI plans.

As an organization, we are committed to providing the best capabilities in these markets, and we can assure our engineers will deliver amazing technology in AI to our customers, Kurian said.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

The company is dealing with intense pressure and high stakes in AI racing. Bing, which controls only a fraction of the search market, has a lot to gain from a successful AI search product, but Google loses everything.

Microsoft aims not only to lower Google’s search margins, but also to discourage Alphabet from running Google Cloud and other loss-making businesses, analysts at ARK Invest wrote in a note earlier this month.

OpenAI is seen as a small company that can take risks such as releasing chatbots onto the internet at scale, but Google is skeptical of its reputation and how much the company will face if problematic AI is released to the public. You should consider your concerns about what kind of damage you are doing.

Its new chatbot, Bard, is currently only available to a limited group of trusted testers. And while Google has taken a giant leap forward with his Bard, the California-based chatbot notoriously gave inaccurate answers during a videotaped demo that unveiled the product earlier this month. Wiped his $100 billion market value from tech giants.

The Trust Factor is a weekly newsletter that examines what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/03/03/google-cloud-ceo-thomas-kurian-chatgpt-ai-chatbot-search-engine-bard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos