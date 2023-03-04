



Update: This article has been updated to incorporate details from JBG Smith’s post-publication statement regarding Amazon’s continued work on HQ2. This includes a quote from CEO Matt Kelly. (March 3, 2023, 3:44 PM)

Tech giant Amazon has reportedly paused construction of its massive HQ2 building in Arlington, Virginia.

Just months after the company announced massive layoffs and updated return-to-work policies for remaining employees, the company is delaying the opening of Pen Place in northern Virginia. The first phase of construction, Metropolitan Park, is scheduled to open this summer.

We constantly evaluated our space plans to ensure they fit our business needs and provide a great experience for our employees. Met Park has space for over 14,000 employees, so we decided to change the groundbreaking for PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2). John Schoettler, head of Amazon Real Estate, said in his statement:

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this news.The project was due to be completed by 2025 after county officials unanimously approved the plan last spring.

PenPlace is the larger building of Amazon’s second headquarters and includes 3.3 million square feet of space, three 22-story office buildings, and a “Helix” building for amenities. It would also include 2.5 acres of open space, a retail pavilion and an underground car park. Once the project is complete, the company says he will retain 25,000 employees, of whom 5,000 are already employed.

Last month, Amazon announced a new return-to-work policy. This policy requires employees to work in person at the office at least three days a week.

Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG Smith, Amazon’s development partner for HQ2, said in an emailed statement that his company is still working with Amazon on both the PenPlace and Metropolitan Park components of the overall build. Amazon has already hired 8,000 of the 14,000 employees it plans to house in Metropolitan Park, according to a statement obtained by Technical.ly via public relations firm Rubenstein. That’s it.

“We continue to work with Amazon to move Pen Place’s plans forward and look forward to helping Amazon bring their full vision for HQ2 to life.

The statement also included reassurance that both Metropolitan Park and Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus are on schedule.

Company: JBG Smith Properties / Amazon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/civic-news/amazon-hq2-arlington-virginia-construction-paused/

