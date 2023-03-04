3 new changes to the Google Ads dashboard





In response to user feedback that the current ads dashboard is complex and difficult for new users, Google Ads is now testing a new design to improve organization and simplify the process of finding information. . This trial version is currently limited to a small number of accounts.

Here are the main changes:

New navigation menu Reorganized interface Refreshed look and feel

Let’s see.

1. New navigation menu. The revamped design gives you access to all Google Ads tools and features in one more streamlined and organized menu, instead of the three menus you use today.

Google says the feature will simplify the process of figuring out where you need to go and make it easier to track your location within the interface. You can now easily create campaigns and ad groups by clicking the “plus” button in one convenient place.

2. Reorganized interface. Tools and features have been reorganized to make them easier to find by grouping related tasks. This may take some time to adjust. In particular, two new categories have been introduced to highlight key elements critical to campaign success. The tweaks have not impacted the targeted tools or features, and no features have been removed from the platform.

Below is a breakdown of the two recently added navigation categories.

the goal. Goals are highlighted in the navigation to emphasize their importance. A new menu category consolidates goals and conversion measurement in one place.

Audiences, Keywords, and Content. The recently introduced Menu Categories, Audiences, Keywords, and Content combine search keywords, audiences, locations, content, and other tools used to determine who you want to reach and how.

Search keywords have been integrated with other tools to help identify who sees your ads. Additionally, Campaigns, Assets, Tools, and Insights & Reports have been consolidated and some changes have been made to the four menu categories.

Advertisers using standard Shopping and Hotel campaigns can advertise hotels, activities, and products[アセット]List in categories. As always, any page can be found directly by searching in Google Ads.

3. Refreshed look and feel (Google’s word, not Google’s word). The redesigned interface now includes more white space. It’s meant to provide a distracting environment to complete your tasks. Additionally, the font has been changed from Roboto to the larger Google Sans for better readability. Additionally, the navigation has been updated with sleek new icons and a blue highlight has been added to highlight your current location within the user experience.

Dig deeper. You can read the announcement from Google here.

why you care. The redesign should provide a more intuitive and easy-to-use interface tailored to meet the needs of advertisers. According to Google, the new design is more organized, grouped tools and features are easier to find, and provides a more consistent and predictable navigation experience.

However, it has some drawbacks.

Advertisers accustomed to their current interface may find it difficult to adapt to new layouts and features, temporarily slowing their workflow and leading to a learning curve. may decline.

Second, some advertisers may have created custom workflows or automated scripts based on the previous interface. This may break with the new interface or require changes. This can result in additional costs and delays to update or recreate these workflows.

Finally, while Google guarantees that the functionality of Google Ads will not change, there may be unintended bugs or glitches that can affect campaign performance.

Would you like access to a redesigned Google Ads experience? Let me know what you think!

