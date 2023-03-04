Google CEO, U.S. executive ignores subpoena to Commons Commission





Google has asked Canadian representatives to a congressional committee to investigate companies blocking some Canadians from accessing news on its platform, despite a subpoena by a U.S.-based executive. will be dispatched.

The House Heritage Committee’s notice for Monday’s meeting said Sabrina Jeremiah, Google Canada’s vice president, country manager and public policy manager Jason Key, will appear in the video.

On Tuesday, the committee unanimously passed a motion to subpoena Jeremiah, citing Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Kent Walker, Alphabet’s president and chief legal officer of international affairs, I summoned Richard Gingras, vice president of news at Google. .

A subpoena is only enforceable against individuals in Canada, but the Commission can seek enforcement if the person enters the country at a later date.

The meeting was a response to Google blocking news articles from appearing in some people’s search results and the Discover feature on Android devices. Google said it is running tests that affect less than 4% of its Canadian users in response to the liberal government’s bill C-18.

That law, the Online News Act, requires Meta, the parent company of Google and Facebook, to share revenue with news publishers. Postmedia, the publisher of the National Post, supports the bill.

Google had previously asked the liberal government to amend the bill. Google took issue with the language that said it would require publishers to pay in order to link to their content. He argued that this goes against the foundations of how the Internet works and sets a bad precedent.

Facebook has also threatened to remove news content from its platform if the bill is passed.

Bill C-18 is currently before the Senate and will be before the Transportation and Communications Commission in the coming weeks.

