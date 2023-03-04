Google Releases Civil Rights Audit, Bows to Years of Pressure





Google on Friday announced an audit investigating how its services and policies affect civil rights and racial equality.

The disclosure comes hours after The Washington Post revealed that the tech giant hired a high-profile law firm to carry it out. The company uploaded an updated audit at the bottom of its website’s human rights page without fanfare.

The assessment, whose existence was not previously reported, has been months in the making and shows how the company’s diversity and inclusion policies and approach to content moderation has impacted marginalized communities, including its subsidiary YouTube. The move comes after facing pressure from shareholders and rivals such as Facebook and Airbnb, which conducted audits in 2020 and 2016 respectively. It follows Apple, which has promised to conduct an audit.

Google hired WilmerHale, a law firm that has represented many industry heavyweights, to conduct the evaluation, two people familiar with the matter told The Post on Friday.

The company revealed in an April filing that it has hired company member Debo Adegbile to inform us about our work and program development related to equities, but will remain out of review until its release on Friday. It did not disclose plans.

In 2021, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders will criticize Google for possible racial bias and discriminatory practices, citing concerns the company may be exacerbating injustice. We hired an independent auditor to review our products and policies.

A group of Democrats led by Sen. Cory Booker (DN.J.) found that in 2021, Alphabet failed to meet its goals and failed to proactively ensure its products and workplaces were safe for Black people. I am concerned that it is being repeated. .

While previous audits of other tech giants like Facebook have sometimes denounced the company’s behavior, Google’s review struck a more muted tone, condemning harassment, discrimination and hate speech online. It highlighted our ongoing efforts to address it and provided opportunities for improvement.

The company has made a series of civil rights-related investments, established a top executive role focused on human rights and civil rights, and formed an executive council dedicated to these issues, according to the report. , which incorporates civil rights considerations into many aspects of its business. .

The audit identified significant strengths and opportunities for Google to further advance civil rights, equity and inclusion, the report said.

The report encourages Google to launch mandatory training for managers on inclusive hiring and spend more time examining data to understand why Indigenous, Black and Latinx employees are leaving the company. Recommended. Google could also collect more granular data on its workforce and employment to better understand where it struggles to be more diverse, the report said. For example, Google lumps people from different groups together under the Asian label, potentially hiding important information about its employees, the audit said.

The audit also examined Google and YouTube products, reviewing their content moderation practices, advertising policies, and AI principles. The reviewer recommended that Google expand her rules on YouTube to ban intentionally misgendered people and renamed trans people by their former names. .

Critics of Google have long argued that Google doesn’t have enough employees and content moderators who speak the languages ​​of its many users. Having people who speak multiple languages ​​is especially important in mitigating hate speech and calls for violence in areas of the world where people are actively attacked or discriminated against based on their race.

The report recommended that Google increase the speed and attention given to this issue. It also encourages Google to involve more native speakers in creating election misinformation policies for various countries.

Google has previously refused to publicly commit to a review or audit, drawing backlash from lawmakers and civil rights groups who have questioned its efforts to protect people of color who use its products.

Chanel Hardy, Google’s civil rights chief, said in a statement Friday that we are always working to improve, and that includes efforts to strengthen our approach to civil rights and human rights.

According to the company’s website, WilmerHale has advised at least two tech companies during their sales to Google. In 2016 he represented the cloud computing company Orbitera in its sale to Google, and before that, he backed Stackdriver, another cloud software company, in its 2014 acquisition by Google. was doing.

The law firm represents Twitter in a Supreme Court case concerning whether social networks, including YouTube, can be held liable for terrorist content on their platform.

WilmerHale returned a request for comment.

Civil rights advocates say independent audits hold companies accountable for the ways their products negatively impact user bases and people of color within their workforce, and ensure fairness issues are addressed in their products. said to be an important mechanism for incorporation.

It’s unclear when Google first began its review, but it came to light two years after Facebook published its own audit and a few months after Apple began its own audit. rice field.

In 2020, auditors hired by Facebook to scrutinize its civil rights records said the company’s decision to prioritize free speech over other considerations was a major setback in protecting its users from abuse. I found a connection.

According to a 2021 report from technology site Markup, Google will block advertisers from using terms like Black Lives Matter to designate YouTube videos on which to advertise, while all lives It is important and allows the use of the term White Lives Matter.

Civil rights groups have also criticized YouTube’s video recommendation algorithm for potentially encouraging viewing of racist and sexist content. Human rights groups are also investigating how the company is responding to censorship demands from authoritarian governments.

In 2020, Amnesty International accused Google, along with Facebook, of paying too much respect to the Vietnamese government in removing accounts and content posted by rebel figures.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated when Facebook and Airbnb conducted an audit. Facebook was 2020. Airbnb was 2016.

