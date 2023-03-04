How Google Defeats DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit





comment on this story

comment

Hello, my name is Gerrit De Vynck. I’m a tech reporter for his The Post in San Francisco. Please contact [email protected]

Below: FTC settles over health data, new coalition takes aim at Amazon.

How Google Defeats Justice Department Antitrust Lawsuit

In January, the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that the company used its dominance in the ad tech industry to drive up prices and freeze competition.

Since then, Google has publicly called for a counterattack.

Dan Taylor, the company’s vice president of global advertising, wrote a refuting blog post on Jan. 24 when the lawsuit was filed, and has conducted off-the-record interviews with journalists. He has shut his mouth to the search giant to spread the company’s message.

In an interview Thursday at the company’s offices in San Francisco, Taylor accused the Justice Department of trying to go back in time and re-litigate an acquisition that was settled more than a decade ago. He said it would upend the online advertising ecosystem that businesses rely on.

The broader story when we hit the 10,000-foot level is how the tools we offer and other companies will enable the Internet that people have come to rely on, Taylor said. increase. As an industry, I don’t think we’ve ever discussed how important it is and how it really works.

The lawsuit has been long awaited and adds to the roster of lawsuits and pending legislation facing the tech giant, both in the US and abroad.

The Justice Department is set to appear in court with Google this year in a separate case focused on the company’s dominance in the search engine market. But Google’s critics and competitors have made a better case for Google’s advertising technology, a complex network of tools and marketplaces that connect advertisers, web publishers, technology platforms and consumers online. rice field.

The space is home to hundreds of businesses, both large and small. But Google is by far the biggest player, selling competing tools at nearly every level of the ad tech stack, including tools for both publishers and advertisers, and the exchanges that connect them. .

The government alleges that Google used this position of power to encourage customers to use its own tools over those of its competitors, driving up costs for advertisers and consumers in doing so.

They hope a jury will find Google guilty and order the company to sell most of its ad tech business. A large part of the debate is defining what level of the market should be used to judge overall competitiveness.

Taylor argues that when you zoom out and see how advertisers really strategize and how the general public really behaves, the ad space is very competitive. .

TikTok has rapidly emerged as a social media giant, Netflix has built its own advertising business, Amazon has used its treasure trove of customer data to build its own massive ad network, and Apple has put new limits on targeted advertising. and upended the mobile advertising ecosystem. Dynamic and competitive, he said.

The situation has never been calm or uncompetitive, says Taylor.

The government wants to bring the case before a jury as a way to avoid judges who are skeptical of a more progressive interpretation of antitrust laws.

But explaining the advertising ecosystem to a panel of ordinary people is very difficult. Even veterans of the ad tech world sometimes don’t fully understand how the system works. Google might help.

Before the lawsuit was filed, Google had proposed splitting part of its ad tech business into a separate entity that would technically remain part of the company, according to The Wall Street Journal. , but that wasn’t enough for DOJ.

Taylor didn’t comment on talks of spinning out some of the company’s businesses to take them to court, but some of the businesses the government wants to sell are Google’s plans to organize the world’s information. Selling tools to publishers who are literally creating the internet is not something the company gives up easily.

It’s fundamental to our mission, Taylor said. Not wanting to keep it is a foreign concept to me.

FTC reaches settlement with BetterHelp over data-sharing allegations

Online therapy platform BetterHelp has sued the Federal Trade Commission for $7.8 million over allegations that it shared sensitive customer data with third parties for advertising purposes, Politicos’ Josh Sisco and Ruth Reader reported. agreed to a settlement.

The FTC yesterday voted 4-0 to approve the settlement, Cisco and the leader reported, citing unnamed FTC officials. According to their report, BetterHealth will use his $7.8 million to provide partial refunds to affected BetterHelp customers.

The FTC alleged that the company sent personal health information to Facebook, Snapchat, Criteo and Pinterest for marketing purposes, the report said. In a statement, BetterHelp said the practice is routine in the healthcare industry, adding that it understands the FTC wants to set a new precedent. Cisco and Leader said the company does not share patient names or clinical information.

Since 2020, the FTC has taken several steps to protect consumer health data collected online and in apps, the reporter wrote. In addition to GoodRx, the agency has also filed lawsuits against period-tracking app Flo Health and data broker Kochava.

New group aims to weaken Amazon’s influence in the e-commerce ecosystem

Three antitrust advocates formed a coalition for responsible online commerce on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News’ Emily Birnbaum.

The group has not yet released the names or numbers of its members, but organizers said several companies have already committed to joining small third-party sellers from large publicly traded companies. I’m here. Many companies fear retaliation from Amazon, they say. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

The group’s formation comes amid a global effort to crack down on Amazon for alleged anti-competitive behavior, Birnbaum said. The group advocates competitive pricing for seller fees, limits the amount of counterfeit goods circulating online, gives sellers the freedom to offer products at discounted prices, and ensures that search results are fair. We guarantee that there is no discrimination.

Group founders include Damien Geradin, founding partner of Geradin Partners, an antitrust law firm that specializes in defending against large technology companies and other corporations. With his Tom Smith at Geradin Partners, Amanda, a former staff member of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Committee, led the work of Amazon during his 16-month investigation of one of the largest tech companies. Lewis.

Commerce secretary urges chip companies to initiate environmental reviews

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond said Thursday that semiconductor chip companies seeking U.S. government funding should expedite environmental reviews of new projects, David Shepardson reported to Reuters. there is

The remarks were made on Tuesday when the Department of Commerce announced a framework for awarding $52 billion in chip manufacturing subsidies and research funding from CHIPS and the Science Act signed last year.

Quoting from the Shepherdsons report: “Raymond said the department had told companies that if they thought they were going to apply (for funding) they should already hire consultants and lawyers and begin the process of environmental assessments. There is

The faster they can do it and get the data, the faster we can do it, the article quoted Raimondo.

The dispute over the environmental review could delay the project past the critical December 2026 deadline to qualify for a 25% investment tax credit on the factory’s manufacturing equipment, the article said.

Republican Senators: Computer Chip Money Underwriting Has ‘Woke Up’ Agenda (AP)

US representatives consider legislative action to pressure gaming industry over extremism (Axios)

US seeks new ways to crack down on China’s tech industry (Axios)

The days of Silicon Valley moonshots are over (Gerrit De Vynck, Caroline O’Donovan, Naomi Nix)

Exclusive: Microsoft seeks EU approval for Activision by offering license, sources say (Reuters)

Google ‘secret’ users dismiss appeal for class damages (Reuters)

China overtakes US in critical technology research, report (The Wall Street Journal)

I’m Kaia. She knows she shouldn’t sit on the couch. In her defense you shouldn’t have been home so early. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/JCSfKMFcgp

— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) March 2, 2023

That’s all for today! Thank you for your participation! Tell others to register for The Technology 202 here. Receive tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/03/03/how-google-plans-beat-back-doj-antitrust-suit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos