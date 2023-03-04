



Another year at the giant Mobile World Congress (MWC) has come to an end in Barcelona. Initially aimed at mobile manufacturers and operators, the evolution of IoT has meant that it now encompasses everything from mobility to wearable tech, smart cities to robotics. Also included is his sister event, 4YFN (4 years after him now), showcasing thousands of startups and dozens of side events.

Most people focus on foldable tablets, mobile screens, and enterprise products, but I like to check out startups. This year I have traveled far and wide, but my feet are thrilled to be relieved of his week-long meetings scheduled in pavilions miles from each other.

Here are just a few of the cool startups to check out from the show.

Payflow (Spain)

Payflow is a financial application that enables companies to offer flexible compensation and pay on demand to their employees. This means you can get paid at any time.Software integrates into company payroll without impacting cash flow

On-demand payrolls provide employees with a buffer against the unexpected, reducing financial stress and preventing them from falling into a debt cycle. It also helps in teaching savings and financial literacy.

Payflow has raised over 12 million rounds of funding from investors including Y Combinator and Seaya Ventures. The company has won his annual 4YFN Awards.

PEICABOND (Netherlands)

COVID-19 has bought the tyranny of distance to the front lines for many families. But living remotely is a common reality for many, and it’s especially difficult when you’re trying to bond with children who may not remember you from phone to phone.

Amsterdam-based startup Peicabond has developed a video messenger app that connects families through science-based play.

PEICABOND is designed to captivate young children and create meaningful moments of connection. The company announced the Virtual Family Challenger at his MWC. It offers interactive prompts designed to develop social-emotional skills with young children and allows you to capture reactions while watching videos of the challenges in the app.

An example of a simple challenge is to see who can hang a spoon on their nose the longest. The family has a spoon funny video he shares in one chat and shows it to the kids.

This app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. Downloaded in over 70 countries.

Perovsky Solar (Switzerland)

Perovskia Solaris is a Swiss cleantech startup that prints custom solar cells based on patented technology. As a pioneer in inkjet printing technology, the company manufactures efficient and stable perovskite solar cells with custom design capabilities.

It is an alternative to silicon solar cells, which are energy-intensive and resource-intensive processes to manufacture and offer less design flexibility. Also, since silicon wafers are made in a fixed shape and size, design flexibility is greatly reduced.

Use cases include wearables, smart home devices, consumer electronics, and smart devices that run entirely on indoor light.

Roca Hradada (Spain)

Roka Furadadais is a company founded in Barcelona in 2019. By redefining sunscreen, we aim to reduce the incidence of skin cancer and other UV-related skin diseases.

Current UV filters in most sunscreens do not adapt to the amount of UV radiation, undergo photodegradation and lose their protective effect, and easily degrade and lose their protective effect.

It also contains substances that are problematic for the ecology of marine organisms.

In response, ROKA has developed and patented a new generation of dose-dependent progressive UV filters. It is used to develop a new generation of sunscreen lotions with on-demand protection.

MyHixel (Spain)

MYHIXEL is a brand focused on male sexual well-being, especially ejaculation. The company offers a combination of two of his products developed by a professional sexologist. It combines a connected wearable masturbation device (MYHIXEL I) with his gamified eight-week training program (MYHIXEL Play) via an app that helps men control ejaculation.

What’s most interesting about MyHixel is the speed at which the company, founded in 2017, has brought diverse yet integrated products to market, ranging from wearable technology to psychological counseling.

Following four years of extensive peer-reviewed research with leading universities and sexologists, it is the only market solution for climax control.

Qnami (Switzerland)

Qnami is a high-tech company spun out of the physics department of the University of Basel, Switzerland.

We develop new technologies using quantum mechanics. Its focus is on quantum sensing to control the state of single electrons, enabling precise measurements beyond conventional techniques.

Qnamis solutions are designed for R&D in materials science and semiconductors.

