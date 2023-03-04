Fintech Ad Revenue: Eye Ad Revenue from Fintechs Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay D2C Brands





Fintech and payment platforms such as Paytm, Walmart-owned PhonePe, and Google Pay are increasingly gaining momentum as advertising destinations and customer acquisition engines among direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, according to industry experts. The executive told ET.

The interest of D2C brands advertising in these fintech apps has seen these platforms amass a large user base and high daily user engagement rates for use cases such as digital payments. is.

For example, Paytm, one of the first payment financial technology platforms to bring in significant advertising revenue, claims to have 89 million monthly trading users on its platform. Rival PhonePe claims he has 440 million customers overall.

Other reasons brands continue to run offers on these platforms include higher demand for brands and higher prices for ads on platforms like Google and meta-owned Facebook with limited ad inventory supply. Low cost per conversion, including at least 3 founders and executives of D2C. The segment where ET spoke said.

The average cost per mile, a marketing term used to describe the price spent on 1,000 ad impressions for fintech apps such as PhonePe and Paytm, ranges from 70 to 150 rupees daily for customers. An industry executive who works with them said: Brand, requesting anonymity. Additionally, 60-65% of total ad spend on the platform comes from direct brand partnerships, with no media buying agency involved.

About 75 to 80 percent of advertisers on these payment platforms are new-age D2C brands, an executive who works in the advertising arm of these fintech brands told ET, requesting anonymity.

Find stories that interest you We spend about 8-10% of our overall digital advertising budget on platforms like PhonePe and Paytm, says co-founder and chief executive of Bombay Shaving Company, a personal care D2C brand. Executive Director Deepak Gupta said. Facebook and Google form around 80% of spending, programmatic websites like Criteria and MiQ make up another 10-12%, and fintech apps make up 8-10% of him. D2C and consumer brands are the rewards and coupons that fintech apps offer to users.

Within Rewards and Coupons, brands can choose between a distribution partnership that includes the total number of users for which the reward is shown, or a performance-based sales conversion model. In the latter case, fintech slightly cuts the value of the deals users make to these brands.

According to Gupta, Google and Facebook have a conversion rate of around 2.0-2.5%, while the fintech platform’s conversion rate is around 4%.

Our commerce business offers digital products such as tickets, deals, gift certificates and advertising to help merchants drive more business. A Paytm spokesperson confirmed to her ET that the number of merchants using these services is growing rapidly.

PhonePe and Cred declined to comment.

Customer acquisition costs cheaper than ETtech According to Renee Cosmetics co-founder Ashutosh Valani, about 15-20% of total digital advertising budgets for D2C brands today are spent on affiliate platforms, including fintech apps. Other platforms include Alphabet (including Google and YouTube), social media and content platforms, which account for the majority of the budget.

Affiliates are currently one of the largest networks D2C brands sell on the market. Valani said his CAC (cost of customer acquisition) for these networks is much lower than his Meta and Alphabet, so the costs are much lower. He previously founded Men’s grooming startups Beardo and Villain Life, which he sold to his Marico and Mensa Brands respectively.

According to Varani, these affiliate fintech platform rewards and coupons help brands drive direct sales to customers. This does not include revenue from marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon India.

Fintechs such as Cred and Paytm contribute 10-15% of all direct sales from D2C websites, apps and affiliates. Nearly 60-70% of D2C sales still come from marketplaces (such as Amazon and Flipkart), with the rest coming from direct or affiliate channels. But 60-70% of his D2C customers from fintech platforms are also first-time buyers, Valani said.

What will further help brands when advertising on fintech platforms is appropriately targeting digital users based on user payment and consumption data, multiple D2C brand executives told ET. .

Girish Dwibhashyam, chief operating officer of documentary screening platform DocuBay, said that what these fintech platforms offer is not just a captive audience, but in terms of age, spending habits and spending potential. It states that it provides good filtering.

Is content the only reward for fintechs? For fintechs, advertising is a value-added service for brands and merchants, just as brands are looking to profit. This comes at a time when both Paytm and PhonePe, where advertising was once their primary source of revenue, are now focusing on payment and financial services delivery.

As a result, for these fintechs, the contribution from advertising revenue comes after payments and financial services such as lending and insurance.

For fintechs, these branded offers (and launches) may not be seen as the biggest revenue generator in the long term, but as fresh content to attract users to come back to the platform. , said a fintech executive who is aware of the strategies of these companies. .

This can be seen in new-age fintech strategies like Cred. Cred is focused on discovering new his D2C launches for users, and last year waived commissions or listing fees for brands listing on its commerce platform.

Ambarish Kenghe, VP, product, Google Pay, said merchant vouchers, which are displayed as rewards when users make transactions, not only open up additional discovery and trial opportunities for merchant products and offers, but also allow the platform to I mentioned that it’s one of the ways to bring novelty. These vouchers have not only helped his upstart D2C brands find new paying customers, but also helped established category-leading brands re-engage with customers and build loyalty, he said. said.

Although small, advertising on fintech platforms has the potential to attract advertisers’ attention, but the D2C brand warns that it only serves as an engine to increase sales and scalability remains a challenge. increase.

Advertising through these fintech apps is cheap, but not large. Gupta of the Bombay Shaving Company can get a percentage of its business from these platforms, but cannot rely entirely on them.

Renee Cosmetics’ Valani agrees. They may add a percentage of it.

Sujata Dwibedy, Chief Investment Officer of Dentsu International’s Amplifi, said the demand for affiliate platforms is much higher now than it was about two years ago. Despite this, advertising spend on fintech remains at his 1-2% of total affiliate marketing spending in the industry. But those channels could recover in the future, she said.

