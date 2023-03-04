Why Insurers Must Maintain Innovation Momentum





The emergence of the COVID pandemic in early 2020 forced many industries to face an unprecedented set of challenges. For the insurance industry, these have ranged from sudden waves of life insurance claims to the adoption of remote models, including face-to-face agent/advisory support and claims investigations, which used to be an ‘onsite’ business.

What insurers previously viewed as ‘potential risks’ and possibly ‘desires’ to evolve their operating models has been elevated almost overnight by the pandemic to urgent priorities that must be addressed. was given. Otherwise, you risk losing business.

This unleashed a dam of accumulated innovation, along with ideas that had been dormant for years, as “Pilot” was rapidly promoted to production-ready status. Insurers that executed this ‘pilot to production’ pivot and successfully delivered a commitment of service to their policyholders quickly began gaining market share from their competitors. The result of this sudden and very rapid burst of innovation appears to have greatly enhanced the operating environment for the insurance industry over the next few years.

Looking further ahead into 2023, with current macroeconomic headwinds and recession shadows looming, the question arises as to whether insurers can sustain this momentum of innovation. Innovation requires an investment of both time and capital. Given the combination of a post-pandemic ‘return to normal’ and an uncertain economic environment, will insurers take a defensive stance on spending as in the past, threatening continued improvement and modernization momentum? ?

Since the third quarter of 2022, insurance manufacturers and some distributors have begun to “slide right” on the ongoing evolution due to concerns about economic headwinds in 2023. This is due to insurance claims, inflation and rising interest rates. Interest rates all combine to create a difficult buying market and help squeeze earnings.

So how can manufacturers maintain their innovation momentum in the coming months? To dominate and compete in the marketplace, surgical innovations focused on deriving the highest margins in new business efficacy and corresponding reduction in postoperative costs are required. This focus must reflect the voice of the customer, key business imperatives, anticipated economic trends, and keep the fire of innovation alive.

Manufacturers that have excelled in innovation through the pandemic will have a more limited opportunity to build on their strong performance next year. However, there is also the risk of a complete outage. During the height of COVID, carriers leveraged agile methodologies to deliver innovation quickly and flexibly, upskilling or augmenting internal resources. As the world returns to normal and discretionary spending slows or stops, these resources will be required to blend project work with business as usual (BAU) activities.

This presents challenges for new projects in terms of overstretched talent and depleted energy levels. And it is important to focus on enforcing Agile principles in your organization in depth. With scattered talent, organizations simply revert to a waterfall/scrumfall implementation model. Strengthening the team is important to ensure depth and prevent loss of quick thinking.

As previously mentioned, laser focus must be applied to deliver results in key functions such as underwriting automation, claims management/adjudication, and policy/application issuance. There has been a shift in the amount of face-to-face time required to conduct insurance business. In an industry that has long relied on face-to-face human interaction, digital engagement proved effective and, depending on product and market, actually desired across industries.

For example, in-vehicle sensors that track consumer driving habits are becoming increasingly popular by rewarding “good” drivers with lower premiums. If data from sensors in the policyholder’s vehicle feeds directly into the telematics model, the need for insurers to assess risk is reduced. For claims management, instead of sending a claims adjuster to the scene to assess a vehicle after an accident, a remote investigation of the damage can be sent directly to the carrier. Automation of such processes makes the overall customer experience more efficient while reducing costs for insurers.

The aforementioned “surgical innovation” and the strong belief that an organization’s innovation energy must be maintained even in a recession are becoming more prevalent. Insurers should consider building innovation incubators where teams work to overcome the product, sales, or operational milestones the organization needs to achieve after the recession. This keeps creativity and energy alive, creating pilots and prototypes that will be ready when clearer conditions are in place. Supporting and empowering practitioners, triaging business sustaining activities, and maintaining an innovative spirit are also critical to sustaining a culture of innovation.

With challenging times looming, it is imperative that insurers understand how best to adapt to the current environment and maintain a presence in both the customer and competitor contexts. The industry has seen remarkable progress in recent years, and despite potential headwinds, maintaining the momentum of innovation is key to long-term success.

