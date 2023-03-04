Google executives say at all-hands meeting that Bard’s AI isn’t just for search





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc., speaks at the Google I/O Developer Conference in Mountain View, CA on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Google executives continue to deal with the fallout from last month’s botched announcement of the company’s artificial intelligence engine, called Bard, but their efforts to clean up the chaos have sparked further turmoil among employees. I’m here.

At Thursday’s all-hands meeting, executives responded to questions from Dory, the company’s internal forum, according to audio obtained by CNBC. This is the first all-hands meeting since Google employees criticized leadership, particularly his CEO Sundar Pichai, for the way Google handled the announcement of his ChatGPT competitor Bard.

Wall Street has punished Google parent company Alphabet for rolling out Bard, and as consumers turn to AI-powered responses that ultimately enable more conversational and creative answers, the company’s core search engine Concerns about the risk of replacement pushed the stock price down. The staff called Google’s first public presentation “hurried,” “failed,” and “unlike Google.”

Bard’s product lead, Jack Krawczyk, made his All Hands debut on Thursday, answering the following question from Dory as seen by CNBC:

“Bard and ChatGPT are large-scale language models, not knowledge models. What makes you think the first big application should be search, the heart of which is finding real information?

Krawczyk replied immediately, let me be clear, the bard is not a search.”

“This is the collaborative AI service experiment that we talked about,” said Krawczyk. “The magic of using this product lies in being a creative partner that helps spark imaginations and explore curiosity.

But Krawczyk said, “You can’t stop people from trying to use it like search.

He said Google still caters to people who want to use it for searching, indicating that the company has built a new feature for internal use called “Search It.”

Krawczyk said they are looking to improve the generation of queries associated with it and the communication of confidence to users. He added that users would see a tab called “View Other Drafts,” which could keep them away from search-like results.

“But we want to be part of a more search-oriented journey, so we already have a product called Search.

Attempts to separate Bard from Search appeared to mark an initial shift in strategy, based on what employees told CNBC and an internal meme that has been circulating in recent weeks. Prior to Bard’s announcement, Google executives repeatedly said the technology they were developing in-house could be integrated with search.

Several Google employees, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the matter, told CNBC that inconsistent responses from executives have caused more confusion.

Elizabeth Reid, vice president of search engineering, echoed Krawczyk’s comments on Thursday, highlighting the company’s extensive use of large-scale language models (LLMs).

As Jack said, Bard is very different from search,” says Reid.

But while the company is experimenting with LLM, “we want to keep the core of what search is,” Reid said.

Search was mentioned several times in Google’s announcement last month.

In a blog post, the company said it is working to bring these latest AI advances into its products, starting with search.

That same week, at a search event in Paris, Google’s head of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, presented some fresh examples of how to use Bard. And following this announcement, company leaders claimed they had a huge responsibility to spend hours testing Bard, rewriting the wrong answers, and getting them right. “

CNBC also previously reported that the company is testing various Bard integrated home search page designs.

Another top-rated question was asked of Pichai on Thursday about Bird’s various use cases, as Google employees were asked to help with searches and “rewrite queries with factual information.” rice field.

It’s important to acknowledge that it’s , Pichai said in his response. It is also very important to be aware of the limitations of these products. ” These limits are something he has worked on in the past.

Pichai said that Bard “exposes the ability for users to converse with LLMs”, which will improve over time. “And obviously we’re doing product engineering on top of that,” he said.

Products like this get better the more people use them,” says Pichai.

“It’s an intense time.”

Alphabet’s stock fell about 9% after Google launched Bard in February. This suggests that investors are hoping for a further uptick, given increasing competition from Microsoft, which has made significant investments in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT.

Employees are well aware of how referrals are received.

Initial public demonstrations were demoralizing, sent stock prices plummeting, and drew massive media coverage,” read a Dory employee’s comment. Then follow up with “What Really Happened?” and “Share your candid thoughts on what went wrong with the Bard launch.

Pichai referred to Crouchik’s answer, which danced around the subject without giving a direct answer.

Questions like this can be fair and I would like to reiterate the fact that Bard has not launched,” said Krawczyk. However, there is a lot of excitement in the industry right now. ”

Krawczyk also referenced an event held at Microsoft’s headquarters that week, showing how OpenAI’s technology could power Bing’s search results and other products.

“We can see that the ChatGPT story line up with a real-world search-focused event,” said Krawczyk. “There can be challenges with external perception, but as we heard today, we remain focused on testing Bird.”

Krawczyk added that Google is excited to have this technology “to capture the creativity of its users.”

Pichai exclaimed, “These are intense times.”

“The purpose of the blog post was that information could be leaked after we decided to go to an external trusted tester, and it was important to put it in place.” No. We will obviously make it clear that it is an product when we launch it.”

Pichai said the company hopes to provide more details after Google IO, its annual developer conference. Google has yet to announce a date for the event.

Another top-rated employee comment from Dory said, “AI activation seems like a reflex reaction without a strategy.”

Pichai began his response by pointing out that Google spends more money on AI research and development than any other company.

I disagree with the premise of this question he chuckled. You’re right in the sense that we need to stay focused on our users and make sure we’re building something impactful.

Jeff Dean, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Google LLC, speaking at the Google AI event in San Francisco, California, USA, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google’s head of AI, Jeff Dean, was called by Pichai at an all-hands meeting to answer questions about the company’s loss of top talent. Specifically, the question was why Google lost so many of the key figures he described in his paper on the prominent architectures used for AI.

I think it’s important to understand that this is a very competitive field,” Dean said.

Dean said Google has “two of the best AI research teams in the world” and “people working together to push the cutting edge of AI.

Despite the competition in the market, “we can not only publish papers here, but also work on products that impact millions of users every day.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been talking to several people who want to join Google, who are literally the best ML researchers and engineers on the planet,” Pichai said.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch: Google May Gain Second Advantage in Chatbot Tech

