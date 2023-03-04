Smiths Detection Uses GRASP Innovations Sensor Technology





This technology partnership aims to improve the passenger experience. Credit: Ashim DSilva/Unsplash.

UK-based security company Smiths Detection has partnered with Dutch company GRASP Innovations to incorporate GRASP sensor technology into Smiths Detection security checkpoints.

Based in Breukelen, GRASP uses technology-driven data to provide insights for optimizing the use of resources and infrastructure in security situations.

The company’s sensors are designed to provide data on passenger flow to better allocate resources.

Integration with Smiths Detections security screening equipment is said to improve operational efficiency.

GRASP CEO Robert Schuur said:

“Smiths Detection is one of the great companies in our industry in terms of technology, installed base and experienced leadership.

As focused on successfully scaling our business, this initiative came at the right time for us to provide Smiths Detection with a unique and powerful solution.

The companies also agreed to seize new opportunities within the industry and engage with current clients to “prove the potential added value” of this partnership.

They will showcase their shared solutions at the Passenger Terminal Expo convention in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 14-16.

Smiths Detection’s collaboration with GRASP is part of the Ada initiative, which aims to combine software, hardware, and algorithms from various vendors in an open architecture.

Cymoril Mtivier, Global Director of Smiths Detection Digital, said:

“Working with GRASP will enable us to provide our customers with valuable data to improve safety and operational efficiency that benefits both operators and passengers.

Based in London, Smiths Detection develops threat detection and security screening technologies aimed at protecting people and infrastructure.

Last month, the company introduced iCMORE Prohibited Items, an AI-powered solution that can automatically identify potential risk items at airport security checkpoints.

