Zoom Fires Former Google VP President After Just 10 Months

Zoom has fired its president, Greg Tomb, a former Google employee who only started working for the company about 10 months ago.

Zoom said in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Tomb’s termination was effective as of Friday. According to SEC filings, he will receive severance pay pursuant to his employment arrangements, which will be paid upon “dismissal without cause.”

This application was approved by Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer, Aparna Bawa.

Zoom said in SEC filings in June, when Tomb joined the company, that the annual base salary was $400,000, with a target annual bonus of 8%. His employment also included a $45 million equity grant.

Contact details were not immediately available, and insiders were unable to reach Tomb for comment.

It’s unclear who will succeed Toum as Zoom’s president. A Zoom spokesperson told his Insider that the company cannot find a replacement for Tomb, and declined to comment further.

According to Tomb’s LinkedIn profile, he joined Zoom in June 2022 as president. Prior to that, he spent over a year at Google as Vice President of Sales for Google Workspace, Security and Geo Enterprise.

According to LinkedIn, Tomb also previously served as president of software company SAP and computer programming provider Vivido Labs. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a board member of the technology company Pure Storage.

Tomb’s layoffs come after Zoom announced in early February that it would lay off about 1,300 employees, or 15% of its workforce. Eric Yuan, his CEO and founder of Zoom, said he was responsible for the mistakes and the actions he took as a result. Yuan said he will accept a 98% salary cut. That means his salary this year will be $10,000.

