World Agri-Tech Innovation Challenge Finalists Announced





Farmer-owned cooperative CHS and Cooperative Ventures, the investment arm of Growmark, have selected three finalists for the World Agri-Tech Innovation Challenge.

The two groups established Cooperative Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage startups to accelerate innovation for cooperative members and farmers.

Ben Van Straten, Director of Innovation and Sustainability at CHS, says new technologies collect vast amounts of field-level data, but the insights and analytics that come from that data are still limited. . Our goal is to work with companies that are making the shift from collecting data to generating insights and recommendations.

Challenge: Leverage field-level data to provide farmers with actionable insights and profitability. Use cases include:

Enhancing field work execution and timing Streamlining equipment deployment Optimizing input procurement, delivery, and inventory management Integrating data from disparate technologies Validating product and practice effectiveness Competitive finalists

Three finalists were selected from over 100 submissions from around the world. Given the chance to pitch to the Cooperative Ventures team and the World Agri-Tech audience around the world, the winner will be introduced to the leaders of both CHS and Growmark. This provides mentoring, guidance, and opportunities to experiment, collaborate, or consider investments.

The CHS and Growmark teams work hard every day to provide solutions for our member owners, growers and customers. We’re not taking this role lightly, says Van Straten. Our commitment to innovation and this challenge is just one of his ways to explore new technologies and innovations to enable producers and customers to solve their priority challenges and required capabilities.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Autonomous Pivot is working to make pivot irrigated row crops more profitable and sustainable for farmers using sensors and artificial intelligence (AI). Their AI agronomist combines sensor data, crop growth cycles, online weather forecasts and intelligent learning to optimize irrigation processes.

For more information on Autonomous Pivot, please visit AutonomousPivot.com.

Headquartered in Saskatchewan, Canada, Precision AI aims to accelerate AI-based farming practices for healthier, more profitable farms. The startup plans to use agile drone technology to transform crop production decisions from the whole field down to the individual plant level by reducing the industry’s reliance on large-scale technology.

For more information on Precision AI, visit Precision.AI.

Ukko Agro sits at the intersection of plant science and data science, aiming to change agricultural system models to predict when and where crop inputs will occur. His ForeSite, the company’s Field Adaptive and Integrated Modeling (FAIM) platform, is designed to generate field-specific staging information up to 14 days in advance, suggesting where and when to apply pesticides and fungicides. I’m here.

For more information on Ukko Agro, please visit Ukko.ag.

agritech in the world

Delegates to the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit, March 14-15 in San Francisco, watch the final pitches to the judges before the winners are revealed on stage. The summit will be held on March 14-15, 2023, followed by the Future Food-Tech Summit on March 16-17. Registration for in-person and virtual access is available now. Use code FARMFRIEND to get a 10% discount on in-person tickets. For more information, please visit WorldAgriTechUSA.com.

